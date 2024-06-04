Cyber attack forces hospitals to cancel surgeries in ‘major incident’

A cyber attack has affected some major hospitals in London, impacting the delivery of blood transfusions, according to memos to NHS staff.

King’s College Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ (including the Royal Brompton and the Evelina London Children’s Hospital) and primary care services in the capital have been hit by a “major IT incident” involving pathology partner Synnovis, the letters said.

Trusts reported that the incident has had a “major impact” on the delivery of services, with blood transfusions particularly affected.

Some procedures have been cancelled or have been redirected to other NHS providers as hospital bosses continue to establish what work can be carried out safely.

A spokesman for King’s College Hospital in London confirmed it was affected by the attack.

The incident is thought to have occurred on Monday, meaning some departments could not connect to a main server.

Pathology results could take ‘weeks’

According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), several senior sources have told it the system has been the victim of a ransomware attack.

One said gaining access to pathology results could take “weeks, not days”.

There are suggestions urgent and emergency care at the hospitals will be affected as they may not be able to access quick-turnaround blood test results.

One patient, Oliver Dowson, 70, was prepared for an operation from 6am on Monday, at Royal Brompton when he was told by a surgeon at about 12.30pm that it would not be going ahead.

He said: “The staff on the ward didn’t seem to know what had happened, just that many patients were being told to go home and wait for a new date.

“I’ve been given a date for next Tuesday and am crossing my fingers - it’s not the first time that they have cancelled, they did it on May 28 too, but that was probably staff shortages in half term week.”

Prof Sam Shah, NHS Consultant and Professor of Digital Health, told The Telegraph: “Cyberattacks and major IT outages in two of the UK’s most prominent hospitals will be extremely distressing for staff and patients.

“Patients will be left anxious not knowing the results of urgent diagnostics. Operations and treatment will be delayed and cancelled as critical pathology results will not be available and staff won’t be able to make key medical decisions.

“Some patients will suffer deterioration and others will be made to wait months to be rescheduled. There will be a knock-on impact on other hospitals too as patients are diverted elsewhere across London, causing a domino effect on already stretched services. This is catastrophic and senior hospital IT bosses need to be held to account.”

Synnovis is a partnership between SYNLAB UK & Ireland, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and provides services to the NHS, SYNLAB, clinical users and other stakeholders.

It announced its partnership with the NHS on April 1 promising to “transform pathology services and help to improve the quality of patient care” across south east London.

Pathology is the study of disease and plays a key role in supporting the diagnosis of illness and devising new treatments to fight viruses and infections.

The medical diagnostic service provider said it would work with Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trusts to “deliver and transform pathology services for hospitals, GPs, community services and other NHS healthcare providers”.

Announcing the news, Mark Dollar, chief executive for SYNLAB UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be working with our new NHS colleagues on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver and transform pathology services, helping to improve the quality of care for people living in south east London as well as for the many patients using local healthcare services.

“SYNLAB has a proven track record of working successfully with the NHS to provide high-class laboratory and pathology services, and we are passionate about making a difference to patients and clinicians by providing reliable, effective and timely diagnostic information.

“Our international portfolio of services and network of experts will provide a shared learning and best-practice resource that will have a deep and lasting positive impact on local healthcare services.”