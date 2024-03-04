Cyber attack on health tech company causing nationwide drug delays

SWNS

A man told he was going to die from a terminal illness has celebrated his wedding - after finding out his symptoms were caused by his prescribed statin pills. Paul Gill, 65, was given the choice of dying at home or in a hospice after being informed he had Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in June last year. The former rugby league player was resigned to suffering a fate similar to fellow ex-Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow, who has been left wheelchair-bound by the condition. There is currently no cure for MND, which affects the nerves and brain and slowly robs patients of the ability to walk, talk and eat.