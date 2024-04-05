Cybersecurity expert warns of fake Taylor Swift tickets

The Daily Beast

ABCFrom the late 1980s into the late 1990s, Roseanne Barr was breaking new ground for women in comedy and on television with her eponymous TV series. Today, she’s shilling for Donald Trump’s MAGA cronies at Mar-a-Lago—and Jimmy Kimmel, for one, seems utterly unsurprised by this not-so-sudden turn of events.“Trump hosted a star-studded fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago last night for a MAGA robot named Kari Lake,” Kimmel shared on Thursday, calling the shindig “quite a who’s-who” with Barr as the headline