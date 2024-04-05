Cybersecurity expert warns of fake Taylor Swift tickets
Ticketmaster has announced that its "lead booker" policy has been removed for Taylor Swift concert tickets. Cybersecurity experts predict this could lead to a spike in fake online ticket sales.
Ticketmaster has announced that its "lead booker" policy has been removed for Taylor Swift concert tickets. Cybersecurity experts predict this could lead to a spike in fake online ticket sales.
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
The actress has been enjoying a memorable trip with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids, Charlotte and Rocky
The ‘Sex Education’ actress said the Gabriela Heart design was ‘brand appropriate’ on the red carpet
"I didn't know what hat I was wearing," the former boycotter of the Anheuser-Busch beer tells Laura Ingraham The post Kid Rock Appears Confused, Drink in Hand, When Asked Why He’s Wearing a Budweiser Hat on Fox News | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Model/actress Brooke Shields has revealed felt "sexy" posing in underwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shoot - admitting she feels "proud" to have been able strip off at the age of 58
"Thank you for keeping me laughing from the inside out after all these years," the singer wrote
The cookbook author and her family have been in Thailand visiting her mom "Pepper"
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took a secret family packed trip to Nashville and hung out at Soho House.
Stephen Colbert fought back tears as he ended Monday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show with a black title card paying tribute to his late, longtime executive assistant Amy Cole, who had died the day before in New York following a brief illness. Cole had been battling cancer, according to colleagues who posted tributes on …
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
Beckinsale first revealed she was in the hospital in early March when she shared two teary-eyed pictures
The late-night host mocked the right-wing network for a brazen claim about the ex-president.
ABCFrom the late 1980s into the late 1990s, Roseanne Barr was breaking new ground for women in comedy and on television with her eponymous TV series. Today, she’s shilling for Donald Trump’s MAGA cronies at Mar-a-Lago—and Jimmy Kimmel, for one, seems utterly unsurprised by this not-so-sudden turn of events.“Trump hosted a star-studded fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago last night for a MAGA robot named Kari Lake,” Kimmel shared on Thursday, calling the shindig “quite a who’s-who” with Barr as the headline
Carole and Michael Middleton's party supplier business, Party Pieces, collapsed in June 2023
James Cameron delivered a masterclass in Paris on Thursday night following a sold-out screening of his 1984 breakout “The Terminator.” With the title so fresh in his mind, the filmmaker spent much of the session sharing stories from the project’s improbable making of. For one thing, what the production lacked in financial resources it made …
The Euphoria star joins the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. See Photos
The future King of England's height makes him regal in name and in stature
Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, looks so sweet in a rare photo captured from Prince Archie's first days - see the unearthed snap taken at Frogmore Cottage.
Jay, who has been married to Mavis since 1980, filed for a conservatorship over his wife in January