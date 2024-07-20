Cybersecurity experts say lessons can be learned from global tech outage
Impacts of a global technology outage could be felt far and wide, causing thousands of canceled flights and tens of thousands more delayed around the world. The outage also disrupted hospitals, government offices and banks. “It is very rare for the application of one of these patches to create this level of disruption,” said Ian Marlow, CEO of Fitech. The technology meltdown stemmed from a faulty software update issued by major cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and affected customers running Microsoft Windows. According to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, it was not the result of hacking or a cyberattack.