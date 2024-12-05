I cycle to work every day – here’s how Lime bikes ruin my journey

Every morning, I strap on my helmet and don a dazzling silver jacket to begin a perilous journey down the A2 – or, as it is otherwise known, My Commute to Work. I live in New Cross, in south-east London, and, to get to my office in Victoria, I traverse various boroughs to cover seven miles of the city by bike. Lately, I’ve strapped a GoPro camera on too, so you can witness the idiocy I see.

As a lifelong cyclist (and adult-long driver), I know a few things about the Highway Code. For example, that a red light means stop.

This is something that seems to bamboozle a lot of cyclists – and some drivers, for that matter. Camberwell New Road, with its 10 sets of traffic lights between Oval station and Camberwell Green, is an excellent place for cyclists to ignore the laws of the road. My personal favourite? Outside the Golden Goose pub.

In fact, the riders of Lime bikes and other hireable cycles also really seem to struggle with the concept of following any road rules at all.

Indeed, on my daily commute I’ve seen it all: three youngsters on ONE bike on Peckham Road, pavements becoming roads when any ACTUAL road is full of traffic (shock horror), and oncoming traffic becoming something that’s merely in the way when there’s a bus trying to pull in on Camberwell New Road. Oh, and helmets are non-existent.

According to the Greater London Authority, there has been an increase of 270km of the London cycleway network since 2016, which is excellent for those of us who prefer to travel above ground in the “fresh air”. Meanwhile, there has also been an increase in the number of Lime bikes lying around the city. There are now roughly 30,000 on the streets of London.

Lime bikes are, in theory, an excellent idea. They offer exercise and a cheapish route across the city. They unclog the Underground and are a great alternative to driving short distances, while offering you the chance to see the sights while dodging motorbikes, pedestrians and delivery vans in cycle lanes.

In theory, they're a great idea – a cheap way to get around the city – but many streets are now overflowing with electric bikes

Compared with public transport, they also let you travel door to door. But sometimes, this perk is taken rather too literally: the abandonment of hireable electric bikes on the pavement outside shops and residences, often blocking the path for wheelchair users and prams, has become such an issue that one council (Brent) has given Lime an ultimatum – sort it out, or leave. I note that the beautifully pedestrianised Liverpool Street is now a bike park.

London pavements are already pretty crowded with street furniture – just witness Albert Embankment and the outside of MI6 and Vauxhall station. Adding lots of heavy, tricky-to-shift bikes (which, at 33kg, weigh about the same as a slimline dishwasher) removes what space there is left to walk.

Lime says it has a team of 250 people at any given time driving across London to pick up those left in the incorrect place, and has a “parking compliance” rate of 95 per cent – but this still means one in 20 is parked wrongly, either left outside designated parking zones or obstructively.

In a bid to do something about all this cluttering, Transport for London (TfL) has recently announced a plan to tackle the bad parking of undocked electric bikes.

Any undocked bikes that block walkways on land owned by TfL, including the space outside stations, bus stops and red routes, could cost the operator £50 per bike in fines. This is part of a new enforcement policy being brought in by TfL that has punishments ranging from warnings, to removal of the cycles, to prosecution.

The bikes are often left abandoned outside shops and residences, blocking the path for wheelchair users and prams

And some boroughs in London have already introduced their own schemes in a bid to create docking areas for the dockless bikes. They don’t appear to be working, however. Exhibit A? The overflowing “e-sctr & cyc” parking on Gillingham Street, near Victoria station.

This bike littering is hardly a surprise. A study conducted by Lime found that 50 per cent of users wouldn’t walk more than two minutes to drop off a bike at a designated spot.

Worse still, the streets are also littered with Lime bikes that don’t actually work. I met a friend for lunch over the weekend and was surprised to see her arrive by Lime bike, having thought she was driving to our proposed destination. She explained that she had parked the car some 25 minutes away for free and had taken the opportunity to cycle with the savings of parking.

I’ve never confronted any cyclists for their lawless ways, for fear of repercussions. But I’ve had a few near-hit experiences with red-light dodgers. Choice expletives are uttered.

I often wonder, when an electric bike whizzes past me through a glaring red light, whether the rider has bothered to read the 172 pages of road law and suggestions in the Highway Code. I mostly assume not. But if you’re thinking about cycling to work, I implore you to do so, so that I don’t end up on a stretcher. My mum will thank you for it.