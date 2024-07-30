This cycle of Israel-Hezbollah violence is becoming increasingly difficult to stop

First, is this Hezbollah commander still alive?

Fuad Shukr, better known by his nickname Hajj Mohsen, is a key military adviser to Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader and a member of the organisation's military council.

The Israelis say Shukr has been directing Hezbollah's attacks since the beginning of their border war 10 months ago with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claiming he was the commander responsible for the murder of the 12 children in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday evening.

The IDF has issued a press release stating that it has, "eliminated Hezbollah's most senior military commander and head of its Strategic Unit, Fuad Shukr." The national broadcaster in Israel, called KANN, has announced his death on TV.

Yet the Hezbollah's operations centre has denied it, stating that the senior commander has survived.

What we can be certain about is that the attack in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut was deadly and destructive.

The strike focused on a densely populated neighbourhood in south Beirut called Haret Hreik with one death reported and more than 60 injuries. A number of children were caught underneath the rubble.

The second question. What happens next?

This long-running border war has consisted of tit-for-tat strikes since 8 October with the powerful Lebanese faction claiming to be fighting in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Both sides have stopped short of all-out war but Hezbollah is sure to seek revenge for this attack in south Beirut.

They have already said they will respond - despite diplomatic pressure not to - and their supporters will expect them to respond.

The fear then, is a cycle of ever-escalating violence that gets increasingly difficult to stop.

It is a volatile moment in the region.