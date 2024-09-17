Cycle and pedestrian routes set to be upgraded

A £1.9m plan to improve routes for pedestrians and cyclists in east Leeds has been revealed.

The proposed scheme in Crossgates includes segregated cycle lanes along Barwick Road, alongside wider pavements and new crossings over Seacroft roundabout.

Safer and more accessible crossings will also be introduced across the area, according to Leeds City Council.

Local residents have the opportunity to respond to the plans via a consultation, which runs until 27 October.

Government funding was awarded to develop and deliver the scheme, focused on the areas of Swarcliffe, Manston and the Poole estate.

A zebra crossing between Austhorpe Road and Manston Park would also be created as part of the plan.

When asked about the proposals, local resident Jean Barnbrook, who uses a walking stick, said: “Walking ain’t fun - not if you’re old or disabled.”

Discussing the current dangers to pedestrians, Ms Barnbrook, 51, said: “You’ve got the idiots on the scooters, you’ve got the idiots on the bikes, then you’ve got the car drivers who just think they own the road."

Emma Bland, 49, thought more space was required for people who used mobility scooters.

“You do see the elderly [scooter users] going on the roads and around roundabouts, nearly causing accidents," she said.

Clare Gairn, 58, who uses a wheelchair, said “some places” were accessible in Crossgates.

“Dropped kerbs are hit and miss," she said.

"Sometimes you have one and sometimes there aren’t any."

Her husband Kevin Gairn said more dropped kerbs had been created in the area after they raised it as an issue with the council.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, the council’s executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “There are a lot of local schools in the area, and we want to make doing the school run or visits to local shops and amenities safer for everyone.

"We're aiming to increase the number of people that choose to travel in greener and healthier ways whilst making the area more accessible."

