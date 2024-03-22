Cycle Stratford is gearing up for another season

As the weather begins to warm, Cycle Stratford is gearing up for another active season.

Cycle Stratford is hosting its Winter Social this Sunday, March 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Matilda Gallery & Art Bar (85 Downie St.) in Stratford. Anyone interested in biking this season is welcome to attend and learn more about the cycling club. Board members will be available to chat with potential new members.

Stratford Cycle is a group of dedicated cyclists who promote healthy living through movement. The group, founded in 2013, focuses on safe, recreational biking, fellowship and sportsmanship, and bike safety and maintenance.

Longtime board member Pete McDonnell says Cycle Stratford aims to be as open and accessible as possible. They welcome anyone who can maintain a reasonable pace on their rides, including beginners.

The club’s Sunday rides split into two groups – a shorter, slower-paced group and a longer, mid-level group – to accommodate different skill and fitness levels.

“We are a ‘no-drop’ ride club, which means no one gets left behind,” McDonnell said. “Ideally, you can ride for about 20 kilometres and know a bit of bike mechanics, but we always have someone willing to help if you get a flat tire.”

The season typically starts in May, and the cycling club also host other events like out-of-town rides and social get-togethers.

The club also participates in social events including Climate Momentum’s Earth Day event and Bike Month in June. They also work to advocate for proper signage and bike lanes throughout the city, and they work with the City of Stratford to make cycling as safe as possible for everyone.

Cycle Stratford is actively looking for sponsorship from local businesses. Interested local businesses can email Jeanne at programscyclestratford@gmail.com for more information.

Cycle Stratford welcomes all to join them this weekend or visit their website at www.cyclestratford.com for more information.

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times