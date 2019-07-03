When cycling becomes a religion

Twelve million cycling enthusiasts stand along the roadsides of France every year to see a stage of the Tour de France; waiting to catch a glimpse of the professionals as they whizz by at an average of 40 kilometres an hour. Some wait for hours, others for days and some for weeks! For many French couples it's become an annual pilgrimage. Director Valéry Rosier spent weeks with a group of diehard fans for his new documentary, "Holy Tour". He tells us it's about much more than the cycling.