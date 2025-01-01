Cyclist, 31, dies after colliding with car in Sherbrooke

Witnesses found a cyclist on the ground on du Dépôt Street and contacted Sherbrooke police Tuesday around 8 p.m. The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and died. (Martin Bilodeau/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 31-year-old cyclist is dead after falling off his bike and striking a stationary vehicle in downtown Sherbrooke, Que.

Witnesses contacted police around 8 p.m. Tuesday and reported the man was lying on the ground on du Dépôt Street, according to a Sherbrooke police press release on Wednesday.

Paramedics and first responders attended to the victim and he was taken to hospital.

Scene analysis, witness interviews and surveillance camera checks revealed there were no criminal elements in connection with the cyclist's death, the release said.

Investigators and collision reconstruction experts from the Sûreté du Québec are conducting their own investigation.

Police said du Dépôt Street, between King West and Aberdeen streets, was closed until 2 a.m. Wednesday.