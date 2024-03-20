Cyclist, 33, dies after lorry crashes into her between Farringdon and Clerkenwell

The crash happened at the junction of Clerkenwell Road and Farringdon Road (Google Maps)

A 33-year-old cyclist has died after being hit by a bin lorry in central London.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene between Farringdon and Clerkenwell at roughly 8.30pm on Tuesday.

“A 33-year-old woman was found seriously injured. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene,” said the Met on Wednesday.

“Her next of kin has been informed.”

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries, said a Met spokesperson.

“There has been no arrest and enquiries into the circumstances continue,” they added.

The crash happened on Clerkenwell Road, at its junction with A201 Farringdon Road.

Road closures were put in place overnight while the scene was dealt with, and were lifted shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

The Met is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of what happened to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or road users who have footage which captured events, are asked to call 101 or 020 8246 9820 @MetCC and quote CAD6903/19Mar.