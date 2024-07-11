Family of woman, 81, who died after cycling collision call for update to Victorian law

Jolyon and Andrew in an old family photograph with their mother Polly Friedhoff

The family of an 81-year-old woman who died 12 days after she was hit by a cyclist while on a walk have called for an update to the Victorian law he was charged under following his acquittal.

University lecturer Edward Bressan was charged with “wanton or furious driving” and causing “bodily harm” to Polly Friedhoff as he attempted to overtake her and a friend on a Thames towpath in Oxford on November 20 2022.

The charge derived from the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act when Queen Victoria was still on the throne and was likely designed for a horse-drawn carriage.

While Mrs Friedhoff’s friend Ewa Huggins described seeing the pensioner “basically flying” as a result of the impact, Mr Bressan, 56, told the jury he was “probably” only travelling at 3mph at the time and that the mother of two had “fallen where she was standing”.

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court acquitted Mr Bressan of the single charge after deliberating for around three hours.

The family of Mrs Friedhoff stressed that they believed Mr Bressen was a 'decent man' who had 'made a mistake' - Fiona Parker for The Telegraph

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Mrs Friedhoff’s sons - Jolyon and Andrew Friedhoff, along with her twin brothers Martin and Mike Davidson - called for the laws to be updated to prevent other families from going through the same trauma.

The brothers, who are passionate cyclists themselves, also called for changes to routes shared by pedestrians and cyclists, such as the towpath where the incident took place.

The previous government committed to changing the law so that dangerous cyclists could face life in prison, as is the case for dangerous drivers.

Before the election, Labour also said that it would bring in tougher punishments for dangerous cyclists if it was voted into power.

‘Cyclists must be more accountable’

Andrew, 54, who is part of the London Cycling Campaign, said: “The law of prosecuted cyclists needs to be updated and that’s very clear.”

Agreeing that cyclists should be more accountable on the road, he added: “It’s tribal and this is the problem.

“My personal view is that if you want cyclists to take more responsibility, then you need to give them more infrastructure.

“You give them more of a place on the road, and more infrastructure, then with rights come more responsibilities.”

Andrew added: “This punitive approach, I don’t agree with unless you give them what they need which is a safe space to cycle - this is crucial and it has not happened, it happens piecemeal or chaotically.”

When asked how he felt when he heard the jury foreman confirm a not guilty verdict, Andrew said: “I was surprised by how upset I was by it. I think we had all prepared ourselves for the strong possibility of a not guilty verdict because there was so little to go on it was basically one person’s word against another person’s words effectively.”

When asked if they believed the fact that the trial hinged on a Victorian law weakened their case, both brothers said: “Yes”.

Mike, 74, said: “The fact is part of the reason the evidence wasn’t strong enough is that we haven’t got a relevant law of the 21st century. We’re talking about an 1861 law about a horse cart.”

He added: “It’s ridiculous and it’s irresponsible of the government not to put this right.”

Polly Friedhoff died 12 days after sustaining 'serious injuries to her head, arms and ribs' - Hyde News & Pictures

Paying tribute to Mrs Friedhoff, who retired from her job as St Antony’s College’s first public relations and development officer in the mid-2000s, the brothers described their mother as “full of life”.

“She was the most warmhearted, considerate person and full of life - it sounds like such a cliché like everyone says this about their mum - but she really was all of these things.”

Jolyon, 51, said: “It was one of those things where a whole spectrum of emotions come, it could have been a simple fall but it sounded serious.”

Recounting his first visit to her in hospital, he said: “When I first saw her, she was clearly in a lot of pain.

“There were moments of lucidity, but because it all happened so quickly, I’m not sure she ever knew quite what had happened.”

The family stressed that they believed Mr Bressen was a “decent man” who had “made a mistake”.

Andrew added: “We know he’s been proven not guilty, but I don’t think any of us thought of him as a bad person.”

All four also stressed the need to review and make changes to routes shared by both cyclists and pedestrians.

Signs on the towpath that Mrs Friedhoff was walking on showed images of pedestrians, a mobility scooter user and a cyclist, with the phrase “Share, Respect and Enjoy”.

Andrew said: “It fundamentally doesn’t work because you are relying on people to use shared space in a considerate, slow, thoughtful manner - and as a cyclist, if I want to get from A to B I want to get there as quickly as possible.

“If there’s a shared space that may make things complicated - and you don’t want to hurt anyone but at the same time you’re getting from A to B as quickly as you can. So basically it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

The sons said their mother had previously warned cyclists to ring their balls when they had cycled past her at speed on the towpath.

Jolyon said: “We all agreed that we do not want this to happen to another family. That’s the absolute nub of it all, that we don’t want this to happen to another family and it’s an accident waiting to happen.”