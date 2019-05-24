Cyclist Armstrong says he has no regrets about doping

Lance Armstrong, whose seven Tour de France titles were stripped in 2012 after it was determined he had used performance-enhancing drugs, said he "wouldn't change a thing" about his past actions because the end result was a valuable life lesson.

"We did what we had to do to win. It wasn't legal, but I wouldn't change a thing -- whether it's losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero," Armstrong, 47, said in an interview for a 30-minute special called "Lance Armstrong: Next Stage," which is scheduled to air Wednesday on NBC Sports Network.

"I wouldn't change the way I acted. I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn't change the lessons that I've learned. I don't learn all the lessons if I don't act that way. I don't get investigated and sanctioned if I don't act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn't say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target."

Armstrong won seven straight Tour de France races from 1999-2005 but there had been rumors of doping since his first win. In 2012, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency concluded following an investigation that he had used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. He didn't admit to his actions until January 2013 during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

