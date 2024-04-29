Cyclist Captures Immediate Aftermath of Tornado in Eastern Nebraska

Several homes in an eastern Nebraska neighborhood were damaged after a tornado tore through the region on Friday, April 26.

Footage by cyclist and X user @clevpop85 shows damaged houses in the new Calarosa housing development in Elkhorn, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon, minutes after the tornado passed through the region. Some homes are seen completely destroyed.

According to local news reports, there were no serious injuries reported from the storms. Credit: @clevpop85 via Storyful