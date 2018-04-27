Cyclist caught by police riding along Manchester's orbital motorway on hire bike

A cyclist got himself in hot water after being found caught by police riding along a motorway.

The rider was reported to police just before 5.30am on Friday pedalling along the hard shoulder of the M60, the orbital motorway around Manchester, near the Trafford Centre.

Police officers quickly caught up with the rider – who is in line to be slapped with a fine.

Manchester free bikes not for use on the motorway #PolTwt pic.twitter.com/rb5PODSSJu — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) April 27, 2018





Police later revealed that the cyclist was on a Mobike, one of 1,000 silver and orange bicycles used by Manchester’s bike-share scheme.

The bikes, similar to London’s Boris Bikes, are unlockable with a smartphone and available to rent for 50p for half an hour then left at the end of your journey.

MORE: Drunk driver teacher caught out by her own dashcam as she swerved across roads

MORE: Homeless dog with a deformed face becomes an Internet star after ‘capturing everyone’s hearts’

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Manchester free bikes not for use on the motorway #PolTwt”

An offence of dangerous cycling carries a maximum penalty of £2,500 under the Road Traffic Act.

Reaction – the rider’s behaviour created the inevitable Twitter storm (Pictures: Twitter) More

The rider’s behaviour predictably met with derision from other road users on Twitter.

Several people questioned why you would even try to ride a bike on a motorway, while one commented that it might be quicker in rush hour.