Cyclist dies in hospital after being hit by driver in Etobicoke

CBC
·1 min read
A 26-year-old cyclist has died as a result of her injuries after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke on Aug. 24. Anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the collision is asked to contact police. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)
A 26-year-old cyclist has died as a result of her injuries after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke on Aug. 24. Anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the collision is asked to contact police. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke last week, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to a call for a collision involving a cyclist in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Kipling Avenue area at around 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 24.

In a news release issued Saturday, police say a 26-year-old woman was riding her bike, heading west on Burnhamthorpe when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta heading the same direction, reportedly struck the cyclist.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday, she died in hospital as a result of her injuries, the release said.

An investigation into the collision is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident on Aug. 24 is asked to contact investigators.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man dead, 2 others injured in Whitby crash: OPP

    A man has died and two others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Whitby early Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.Emergency crews were called to the off-ramp on Highway 401 eastbound to Brock Street around 2:55 a.m. for report of a vehicle rollover.A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP say. Police say two other passengers — a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.The off-ramp to Brock Stree

  • ER Doctors Are Sharing The Injuries People Have Gotten From Sex, And Honestly, Who Knew Pleasure Could Be So Painful

    "If I had a nickel for every time a patient told me they ‘fell on something,’ I’d be retired on a private island by now."

  • Drunk driver told police he didn’t ‘feel good’ after I-35 crash that killed 5: warrant

    The 19-year-old driver told officers he didn’t feel good while driving and pulled over, and in a follow-up interview he denied his car had any damage, police said.

  • B.C. bridge concerned residents for years before fatal crash

    Sukhman Kaur remembers her brother, 25-year-old Raminderjit Singh, as a gentle soul who wanted to create a life of his own.Singh came to Canada as an international student in 2019 and started driving trucks to reach that goal, his sister said.A few weeks ago, he began working for Abbotsford-based Mountain Peak Transport, which described him as a licensed and experienced driver with around two years under his belt. But that dream was cut short on the morning of Aug. 24, when his semi-trailer truc

  • People Are Fuming After Reading These 12 Ignorant Things Medical Doctors Actually Said To Their Patients

    "I left that doctor’s appointment in tears and feeling like a horrible human being."

  • Man dies after being struck by RCMP vehicle near Turnor Lake, Sask.

    A man from Clearwater River Dene Nation is dead after being hit by an RCMP vehicle on a northern Saskatchewan grid road.It happened early Thursday morning between Turnor Lake, Sask., and Buffalo Narrows, Sask.RCMP say the Buffalo Narrows detachment got a call about 3:30 a.m. CST. One of their officers responded and was travelling in a police vehicle on the 909 grid road when a pedestrian was struck.The RCMP says the officer provided first aid to the person until an ambulance arrived.The 31-year-

  • Victoria Jackson Says She’s Not ‘Afraid’ of Her Inoperable Cancer: ‘I’ve Had a Fantastic Life’ (Exclusive)

    The 'Saturday Night Live' alum recently learned her cancer was inoperable but tells PEOPLE she feels "blessed" to have led a "long life"

  • Bartender, former doorman at downtown KC bar killed in Grandview motorcycle crash

    A bartender and former doorman at a downtown Kansas City bar were identified as the motorcyclist and passenger killed in a Grandview crash.

  • SIU investigating after pedestrian killed on Highway 410

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a collision in Brampton on Saturday.Peel Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 410 near Steeles Avenue at 6:52 a.m. A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel police said. No other details have been released at this time.The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and an investigation into the incident is underwa

  • The Best Type Of Nuts For Snacking, Depending On Your Health Goals

    Whether your priority is weight loss, blood sugar management, women's health or brain health, there's a nut for you.

  • Suspect in abduction and sexual assault of 9-year-old girl dies in car crash while fleeing police

    NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of abducting a 9-year-old girl from a New York City supermarket and sexually assaulting her in his car was killed Friday when he crashed while fleeing police, authorities said.

  • Cheap and efficient: hybrid cars gain favour in China as EVs stoke range anxiety

    China's automotive industry statistics are showing an interesting twist for the nation's biggest manufacturers: plug-in hybrid cars are winning the hearts of consumers over pure electric vehicles (EVs), as drivers seek to overcome range anxiety and costs. Hybrid cars, which can run a short distance on battery and switch to fuel for longer drives, now account for almost half of new EV sales this year, with several producers revving up development and production to meet growing demand. BYD, Volksw

  • Seven killed, dozens are injured in Mississippi bus crash

    Seven people were killed and several others injured early Saturday in a bus crash east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, according to the Warren County coroner.

  • Chinese EV maker BYD to buy German car distributor Hedin Electric

    BERLIN (Reuters) -China's BYD will buy its German distributor Hedin Electric Mobility, BYD and Hedin said on Friday, as BYD moves to establish itself as a major electric vehicle maker in Europe. BYD Automotive GmbH will take charge of the sales activities of BYD vehicles and parts in the German market, as well as management of its stores in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, BYD said, adding that the deal was subject to approval and expected to close in the fourth quarter. Hedin, a Swedish mobility group which also manages the distribution of other Chinese car brands including XPeng and Hongqi, previously managed BYD's relationships to six dealers across Germany to ease the Chinese EV maker's entry into the European market.

  • Would you know what to do if confronted by this traffic sign?

    A video showing more than a dozen cars driving past large red crosses has gone viral on TikTok.

  • Geely counts on the Zeekr 7X midsize SUV to compete with Tesla's bestselling Model Y

    Zeekr Intelligent Technology, the premium electric vehicle (EV) maker controlled by Geely Auto, has unveiled a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to take on Tesla's bestselling Model Y, as competition intensifies in China's fast-growing but crowded market. The midsize fully electric SUV, known as Zeekr 7X, will be the fifth production model for a company that posted a 66-per cent jump in second-quarter deliveries. The vehicle, which debuted at the Chengdu Auto Show on Friday, will come in a right-h

  • 5 Car Brands With the Most Reliable Engines

    You can argue that tires are a car's four most important safety and performance features, but all the basic components are equally critical. If one fails, the vehicle becomes unusable and costs you...

  • EVs cheaper to run but costs must come down to drive sales up fast enough: PBO

    OTTAWA — It is already more cost effective over the long term to buy an electric vehicle than a gas-powered model, but the savings must get substantially higher if Canada is to meet its EV sales targets, the parliamentary budget office concluded in a new analysis.

  • P.E.I. government buying only diesel school buses this year, despite plan to phase them out

    The P.E.I. government is replacing 30 aging school buses with diesel ones this year, despite a pledge to phase out diesel and move entirely to electric. "This isn't our first choice, by any stretch of the imagination," said Steven Myers, P.E.I.'s minister of environment, energy and climate action. Myers said the problem is federal funding. P.E.I. currently has about 100 electric school buses in its fleet of more than 300 vehicles — all of which were cost shared between the provincial and federal

  • 6 of Ottawa's worst transportation headaches, according to residents

    The City of Ottawa asked residents to pinpoint transportation problems that need fixing, and they didn't hold back their frustration.Residents placed more than 4,000 pins on a map of the city, highlighting nightmarish intersections, congested roundabouts and sluggish transit routes.The map is part of the public consultation process for Ottawa's transportation master plan, a guiding document for infrastructure investments across the city.Of Ottawa's three major suburbs, Orléans gets disproportion