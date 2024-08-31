Cyclist dies in hospital after being hit by driver in Etobicoke

A 26-year-old cyclist has died as a result of her injuries after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke on Aug. 24. Anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the collision is asked to contact police. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A cyclist has died in hospital after being struck by a driver in Etobicoke last week, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to a call for a collision involving a cyclist in the Burnhamthorpe Road and Kipling Avenue area at around 8:19 p.m. on Aug. 24.

In a news release issued Saturday, police say a 26-year-old woman was riding her bike, heading west on Burnhamthorpe when a 28-year-old man driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta heading the same direction, reportedly struck the cyclist.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday, she died in hospital as a result of her injuries, the release said.

An investigation into the collision is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident on Aug. 24 is asked to contact investigators.