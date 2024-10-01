Cyclist found seriously hurt in west Ottawa has died

Ottawa police say a man that was cycling and found seriously hurt about 20 kilometres southwest of the city core on Thursday has died. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC - image credit)

Ottawa police say a man who found seriously hurt "under unknown circumstances" after cycling on Old Richmond Road last week has died.

Police sent the first news release about the injured man in his 50s on Friday, saying they were called to Old Richmond Road near Hope Side Road around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

They said in a follow-up news release Tuesday afternoon that he had died. Police did not release his name.

Officers ask anyone who saw a cyclist in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday, or who has door or dashboard camera footage around that time and place, to call investigators at 613-236-1222 extension 2345.

The scene is about 20 kilometres southwest of Ottawa's downtown core.