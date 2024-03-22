Cyclist killed and another injured in separate incidents in Indian Pacific Wheel Race

The Eyre Highway on the Nullarbor. Both riders were struck by vehicles in Western Australia. Photograph: Abstract Aerial Art/Getty Images

Tragedy has again befallen the Indian Pacific Wheel Race, with a cyclist dead and another in a serious condition in hospital after separate incidents along Western Australia’s remote Eyre Highway on Thursday morning.

The race sees participants ride solo and unsupported from Fremantle in Western Australia to the Sydney Opera House, covering 5,500 kilometres. It builds on a rich history of riders traversing Australia as early as the 1890s – considered to be the first “Overlanders”.

The race was invigorated in 2017 with a formal, organised competition, but was cancelled after the death of British ultra-endurance cyclist Mike Hall outside Canberra in the first edition. Hall was hit and killed by a motorist – a coroner later found that the death was avoidable and should be a “catalyst for change”.

In subsequent years, riders have undertaken the continental crossing in an unofficial manner – with cycling fans avidly watching online, known as “dot watching”, as the rider’s GPS trackers moved across the country. Almost 30 riders entered this year’s edition of the crossing, including Italian endurance cyclist Omar Di Felice, who recently cycled across parts of Antarctica.

But the 2024 edition was rocked on Thursday morning with two tragic incidents in a matter of hours along the Nullarbor.

At about 6am local time, a 62-year-old male rider was struck by a vehicle near Madura, 190 kilometres west of the Western Australia-South Australia border. The cyclist died at the scene.

Two hours later, a second male cyclist was hit by a car near Fraser Range, in south-central Western Australia. The cyclist has been taken to Royal Perth hospital and was in a stable condition, with severe injuries, on Thursday evening.

Both crashes are being investigated by Western Australian Police, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

On a Facebook page used by participants and followers, the rider’s son confirmed the death. “I can’t express how sad today is, Dad was doing something that he loved,” said the post. “Thanks for the respect regarding today’s incident, I can’t thank you enough. I’ve never heard Dad talk so much about this 1 event in my life, today my family lost a great person and so did his [Indian Pacific Wheel Ride] family. My heart is broken.”

The rider had posted in the group earlier this week. “Half way across Australia’s longest straight,” he wrote. “On the road soon after midnight. A nice light breeze blowing across my path.”

Other riders in the race have been informed of the incidents and those who wish to retire will be picked up by volunteers.

Earlier this month, leading cycling safety organisation Amy Gillett Foundation announced it was closing down, claiming that federal funding had been discontinued.

The Indian Pacific Wheel Race is known for its gruelling journey from Perth to Adelaide, before riders head through Melbourne and Canberra en route to the Opera House steps. The race finishes on arrival in Sydney. “The clock does not stop,” the race website states. “There is no prize money. Nothing is at stake except honour.”