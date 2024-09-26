Cyclist killed pensioner in row over riding on pavement

Michael Dawson was described as ‘the most gentle, genuine, caring man’ - SWNS

A cyclist killed a pensioner with a single punch after he told him not to ride on the pavement.

Nathan Pilling, now 24, attacked Michael Dawson, 78, in Bury, Greater Manchester, in August 2023, after he was told to push his electric bike rather than ride it.

Pilling was jailed for five years and four months on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Dawson, a grandfather, was on his way home from a karaoke night at 11.50pm on Aug 24 last year, when Pilling rode by on the opposite pavement on an electric bicycle.

CCTV footage shown to Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court showed the retired engineer pointing towards Pilling, who then dismounted to confront him.

Francis McEntee, prosecuting, told the court: “Mr Dawson appears to have had the temerity to shout something to the defendant who was cycling along the street, which consists of something about cycling on a footpath.

“Mr Dawson was a very particular person, in that if a rule is broken he would say. Sort of a man of his generation.

“The defendant’s immediate reaction is to swerve across the road, leaning his bicycle against the railing and stand in front of Mr Dawson in, we say, an imposing and aggressive manner.”

Nathan Pilling was jailed for five years and four months for the manslaughter of Michael Dawson - SWNS

During the confrontation, Pilling, then 23, twice moved away to leave but ultimately punched Mr Dawson in the face, knocking him to the pavement.

The pensioner suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain in the assault.

Footage showed Pilling then escaping from pubgoers who rushed over to confront him before he was arrested by police and initially lied about what had happened.

In a police interview, he refused to take responsibility for his actions and tried to suggest that Mr Dawson struck him and that his actions were in self-defence.

Dawson, a widower, was taken to an intensive care unit at Salford Royal Infirmary after the incident.

But his brain injuries were found to be “irreversible” and life support was switched off 11 days later on Sep 4 2023.

‘I can’t comprehend it, I don’t think I ever will’

Sentencing Pilling, Judge Tina Landale told him: “Even after dismounting and approaching him, you had the opportunity to walk away.

“Instead you punched him to his face so forcefully that you knocked him to the ground. Your violence was a gross overreaction.

“It’s right to observe that in reality, Mr Dawson posed no threat to you at all. The whole situation from the start to the tragic end was created by your antisocial and criminal actions.”

Jennifer Fisch, Dawson’s daughter, paid tribute to her father as “the most gentle, genuine, caring man”.

She said: “How can an innocent man’s life be taken away by the hands of another? I can’t comprehend it, and I do not think I ever will.

“He was the most gentle, genuine, caring man with a sense of humour that had us crying with laughter. He was just the greatest dad and grandad.”