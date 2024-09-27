Cyclist kills pensioner with one punch in argument over riding on the pavement

Michael Dawson was punched to the floor and killed by Nathan Pilling (Greater Manchester Police)

A cyclist was bravely chased down by members of the public after he launched a fatal single-punch attack on a pensioner in a row over riding on the pavement.

Nathan Pilling confronted Michael Dawson after the retired engineer spoke to him on riding on the sidewalk in Bury town centre on the night of 24 August last year.

With one punch, the 24-year-old sent the great grandfather crashing to the floor where he hit his head was knocked unconscious. He failed to recover and died in hospital less than two weeks later.

Shocked members of the public chased Pilling who tried to get away on his bike, said Greater Manchester Police. The attacker was eventually intercepted by police and arrested.

At Minshull Street Crown Court this week, Pilling was jailed for five years and four months for the manslaughter of Mr Dawson, who was described by his family as a “charismatic, kind man”.

Nathan Pilling tried to flee the scene after knocking Mr Dawson to the floor, but brave members of the public chased him down (Greater Manchester Police)

In a tribute released through Greater Manchester Police, they said: “Michael was loved by his family, friends and neighbours, a keen walker, a member of several walking groups, and a keen karaoke singer travelling around with lists of songs to bring joy to people wherever he went.

“[We have been] left devastated by the horrifying attack.”

Greater Manchester Police said the altercation between the pair, on Market Square in the town centre, had been caught on CCTV, which was shared with the crown court.

A spokesperson said it started when the pair exchanged words after Mr Dawson saw Pilling riding his bike on the pavement.

They said: “Pilling was clearly angered by this and cycled over to Mr Dawson resting his bike alongside some railings in order to confront him.

“A brief exchange of words took place before Pilling suddenly punched Mr Dawson to the head with such force that he had no opportunity to defend himself or break his fall before hitting the pavement and striking his head.”

They said that Pilling then “cowardly” attempted to flee the scene on his bike, but was “bravely chased by members of the public before he was intercepted by police and arrested”.

Pilling had claimed he was acting in self-defence when in police interviews - but later was convicted of manslaughter.

Investigating officer Phillip Reade said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack which sadly took the life of a gentleman who was just enjoying a night out. I am extremely grateful to those members of the public who came to Michael’s aid and helped to detain Pilling.

“It is very clear that Michael was a much loved family man and very popular who will be missed by so many. We have zero tolerance against violence and will do everything we can to make sure the instigators are taken off the streets and placed before the courts.”