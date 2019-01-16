Cyclist, lorry driver in viral road rage incident charged

A video of a road rage incident between a cyclist and a lorry driver on 22 December 2018 went viral. PHOTO: Screengrab from Roads.sg Facebook page

A cyclist and lorry driver who were involved in a road rage incident in Pasir Ris were charged in the State Courts on Wednesday (16 January).

A video of the incident involving 35-year-old cyclist Eric Cheung Hoyu, and 57-year old driver Teo Seng Tiong was widely shared on social media.

Cheung, a British citizen, faces one count of committing mischief by using his right hand to knock off the left side mirror of Teo’s lorry at about 11.45am on 22 December last year. The mirror cost $15.

Cheung was charged with one count of riding his bicycle in a disorderly manner without due regard for the safety of others by riding his bicycle in the middle of the leftmost lane, instead of keeping to the far left edge of the road, hence causing obstructions to faster moving vehicles.

Teo, a Singaporean, faces one count of causing hurt to Cheung through a negligent act at around 11.50am along Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards New Loyang Link by failing to keep a proper lookout to his right while overtaking Cheung, who was riding ahead of his vehicle on the same lane.

As a result, Teo is said to have encroached into the path of a taxi, causing him to swerve left and collide with Cheung.

Teo was also slapped with one charge of failing to make a police report of the incident within 24 hours of its occurrence.

Teo told the court that he intends to plead guilty, and his hearing has been fixed for 30 January. Cheung’s next appearance in court is also on the same day.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The video of the incident has been shared more than 29,000 times and divided netizens, with some blaming Cheung for not adhering to road rules. Others accused Teo of deliberately hitting the cyclist.

Related stories:

Lorry vs Bicycle saga: Aftermath depicts cyclist (who’s fine) losing his cool with the calm driver

Yahoo Poll: Can drivers and cyclists ever get along?