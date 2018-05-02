Cyclist left with horror injuries after hitting nine inch-deep pothole plans to SUE local council

Simon Moss suffered horrific injuries after being thrown off his bike when he hit one of the thousands of potholes blighting the UK’s roads (Picture: SWNS)

A cyclist suffered horrific injuries after being thrown off his bike when he hit one of the thousands of potholes blighting the UK’s roads.

Simon Moss, 44, broke his jaw, cheek and nose, fractured his spine and lost four teeth after the nine-inch deep pothole pitched him off his bicycle.

The father-of-two, who had to have metal plates put in his shattered face, is now planning to sue the council for the horrendous accident.

Simon hit the pothole and was thrown over his handlebars, leaving him with horrific injuries

Simon was out riding with two friends near Stony Stratford in Buckinghamshire when he hit the massive hole, which was hidden after heavy rain had filled it.

Friend Ed Catford watched him get pitched over the handlebars, hitting his face on the ground.

“I have never seen anything so horrific and I have been cycling for about 20 years,” he said.

“The amount of blood coming out of his face was horrendous. The other friend was picking his teeth off the road.”

Simon's bike was snapped in half in the accident

Ed, who suffered his own minor injuries after going into the back of Simon, said: “With the state of the roads it’s not surprising that this has happened but it should not have happened.”

Paramedics rushed Simon, from Bletchley, Bucks, to hospital for surgery, where he remained three days after the incident.

Pictures taken at the scene show him in a stretcher surrounded by paramedics and blood on the road as well as his bicycle snapped in half.

His wife Helen Moss said: “If he had hit the pothole and there had been a car coming in the other direction it could have been a lot worse.”

She added: “We will be putting a claim in against them [the council].

“His bike is written off and losing his teeth there will be dental work that needs paying for.

Simon, an account manager for a bicycle distribution company, is understood to be on strong painkillers while he recovers in hospital.

Leigh Smith, who along with Mr Moss is a fellow member of JCA Equipe Velo cycling club, said: “He didn’t stand a chance. The impact snapped his bike in half and he landed flat on his face on the road.

“Our club is a member of British Cycling and we have insurance with them. We’re planning to sue MK Council for compensation for the injuries that Simon received because of this pothole.”