Cyclists who kill face life in prison

Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Matthew Briggs (left), whose wife Kim was killed after a collision with an Olympic-style bike, pictured before the Government backed Sir Iain's amendment

Cyclists who kill people face life in prison under plans to introduce the same punishments as those for dangerous drivers.

Mark Harper will also say that those who injure people while cycling dangerously could face jail terms of up to five years.

Laura Farris, the safeguarding and victims minister, announced in the Commons that the Government would back an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill put forward by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader.

In the next few weeks it will be redrafted and re-introduced in the House of Lords.

Sir Iain’s amendment had called for a maximum sentence for dangerous cycling of 14 years, but a source at the Department for Transport said this would be increased to a life sentence “to reflect changes made by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022”, which increased penalties for motorists.

“For instance, the maximum life sentence introduced for the most serious offences that result in a death should also apply to cycling offences, and the offence of causing serious injury by careless, or inconsiderate, driving should have an equivalent cycling offence,” the source said.

At present, dangerous cyclists can only be jailed for up to two years, under Victorian laws designed to deal with horses.

Ms Farris confirmed that the Government would back Sir Iain’s planned changes as she hailed his “excellent speech”.

“It isn’t in dispute that whether it is a car or an electric scooter or whether it’s a bicycle, if it’s operated in a certain way it is effectively a dangerous weapon on the road,” she said.

“We are supportive of his amendment, we will be changing it in the Lords as he knows but we are accepting it.”

Speaking in the Commons to launch his amendment, Sir Iain said it would ensure that cyclists are held accountable for their actions, enhance road safety and provide justice for victims and their families.

“It is very simply an amendment to try and bring what has for some reason been completely left out of the normal criminal codes and the Highway Code,” he said.

“Let me just make absolutely clear I’m completely pro and very keen for more cycling to take place: it’s very good for individuals and it’s very good for the environment.

“This is not anti-cycling. Quite the opposite: it’s about making sure this takes place in a safe and reasonable manner.”

He was watched over from the public gallery by Matthew Briggs, whose wife was killed by a cyclist in 2016.

The police had to use a Victorian law designed for use of horses to convict the cyclist. Sir Iain said he had been “victimised” for complaining in favour of tougher penalties.

The former Tory leader read out a series of statistics which showed that between 2018 and 2022, almost 2,000 pedestrians collided with a pedal cycle.

Of these, nine of these collisions, 657 suffered very serious injuries, and there were 1,292 other injuries. But most people do not report crashes with cyclists as they do not believe anything would be done.

He said that of the 331 admitted to hospital in 2022/23 following collisions with a cyclist, six were over 90 and 11 were under the age of four.

Sir Iain said the problem could get worse because there has been an explosion of electric bikes.

“The amendment will achieve equal accountability just as drivers are held accountable for dangerous driving which results in death, cyclists should face similar consequences for reckless behaviour that leads to fatalities,” he said.

“Stricter penalties for dangerous cyclists can act as a deterrent. Families of victims deserve justice and closure. Outdated laws do not adequately address cycling-related fatalities which leave victims and families bereft.

“Updating traffic laws can contribute to safer road environments for all users.”

Sir Iain said he recommended the amendment to the Government, adding: “I recognise that this amendment isn’t perfect. It should be adopted by the government and then it can be modified where necessary in a further debate in the other place.

“Action is better than inaction in so many cases”.

His amendment would create an offence of causing death or serious injury by “dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling”.

Serious injury would have to amount to “grievous bodily harm” under the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act, and would lead to five years in jail.

Cyclists would have to show that their bike is properly maintained. The law would cover pedal cycles, electrically-assisted pedal cycles, mechanically-propelled personal transporters including electric scooters and self-balancing personal transporters.

Earlier this year, The Telegraph revealed how a speeding cyclist doing timed laps in Regent’s Park was involved in a fatal collision with an 81-year-old woman but could not be charged with any criminal offence.

Former Newsnight business editor hopes to take on Corbyn

A former BBC Newsnight business editor hopes to take on Jeremy Corbyn as Labour’s candidate at the next general election.

Paul Mason, now an author and a journalist at the New European, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I will be applying for selection as Labour’s candidate in Islington North.

“The scale of poverty in the borough, together with the acute crisis for private renters and the threats to local health services, mean Islington needs to be setting Labour’s agenda in power.”

Mr Mason said he “worked hard for Jeremy Corbyn while leader” and hailed the “tireless work he’s done for local people” while going on to hail Sir Keir Starmer, whose leadership campaign he backed in 2020, as the reason Britain was “on the brink of a Labour government”.

Mr Corbyn, former Labour leader was stripped of the Labour whip in 2020 after he refused to apologise for institutional anti-Semitism during his time in office.

But a group called Islington Friends of Jeremy Corbyn is urging him to stand, although he is yet to formally confirm whether he will do so.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: ‘This is not anti-cycling, quite the opposite’

Laura Farris: Government will accept cycling amendment

Laura Farris, the safeguarding and victims minister, confirmed the Government would back Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s planned changes as she hailed his “excellent speech”.

“It isn’t in dispute that whether it is a car or an electric scooter or whether it’s a bicycle, if it’s operated in a certain way it is effectively a dangerous weapon on the road.

“We are supportive of his amendment, we will be changing it in the Lords as he knows but we are accepting it.”

Victims minister praises ‘excellent’ one punch killer campaign

Laura Farris, the safeguarding and victims minister, praised a “wide-ranging debate” on the Criminal Justice Bill as she closed it out in the Commons.

She praised Dehenna Davison’s “excellent” campaign around one punch killers and said ministers would appoint a named lead to carry out a scoping exercise and understand whether there were barriers to prosecuting offenders.

“We will also be building on action including the three-month ‘Walk Away’ campaign which was launched in December 2023, and that is something that I know [Ms Davison] will be involved in.”

Ms Farris added she would launch a wider culpability review, as well as individual sentence reviews into particular cases where there were objections to the sentence given out.

Starmer claims Sunak can’t keep Britain safe - but he will

Justice committee chairman supports new ‘cuckooing’ law

Sir Robert Neill, the Tory chairman of the justice committee, said the ongoing Commons debate on the Criminal Justice Bill had taken in a number of “sensitive” and “complex” topic, hailing the approach of both main parties.

Sir Robert congratulated Sir Iain Duncan Smith for his work on ‘cuckooing’, adding: “That’s a gap in the law that we need to plug.

“I certainly endorse what’s been said by [Dame Maria Miller] in relation to her amendment [on sexual offences].”

Madeline Grant: A Labour government with no money will be more dangerous than it admits

Unless you live under a rock or are Rishi Sunak, it seems pretty certain that the party forming the next government will be Labour, writes Madeline Grant.

So it is reasonable to consider what a Labour government’s policies and, in particular, spending plans, might actually look like. Could there be more to them than the party’s cautious rhetoric suggests?

Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner

The specific economic context in which Keir Starmer enters No 10 will be critical. Not since Labour’s brief and disastrous period in office between 1974-79 has it come to power at a time when the financial cupboard is so bare.

Whether it was American dollars in 1945 or the products of buoyant economies in 1964 and 1997, Labour has always relied on forming policy as an incoming government with the benefit of cash to splash. Not so in 2024.

Madeline Grant: Labour’s claims to have changed will not hold water

Cyclist death widower supports IDS law change

Matt Briggs, whose wife Kim, 44, died in 2016 after a cyclist on an illegal fixed-gear bike with no front brakes collided with her, has welcomed Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s move to try to update laws, writes Steve Bird.

Charlie Alliston was jailed for 18 months for hitting Kim, a mother of two, and causing her “catastrophic” brain injuries.

He was cleared of manslaughter, which has a maximum life sentence, but found guilty of causing bodily harm by “wanton and furious riding”.

Mr Briggs, 52, told The Telegraph last week: “After seven years of campaigning alongside other families who have lost loved ones, I’m delighted and very grateful to Sir Iain Duncan Smith for his support.”

Read the full story here

05:29 PM BST

Tories hit new Red Wall polling now under Sunak

Less than half of 2019 Tory voters in the ‘Red Wall’ are planning to back the party at the next general election, the lowest figure under Rishi Sunak’s premiership.

A new poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows only 43 per cent of those who backed the Tories last time in the Red Wall are planning to do so again.

Twenty-four per cent are intending to back Richard Tice’s Reform UK, while 18 per cent are set to vote for the Labour Party.

The Red Wall covers 40 of the mostly Northern, traditionally Labour-held seats won by the Conservatives at the last election.

05:25 PM BST

John McDonnell backs ‘cuckooing’ crackdown

John McDonnell, Labour’s former shadow chancellor, said ‘cuckooing’ was a “relatively new issue... but does need to be addressed”.

“Cuckooing has become a critical issue in some of our constituencies, related to the most vulnerable people having their accommodation taken over by drug dealers and feeling intimidated.

“And often they are the most vulnerable, often with special educational needs or mental health problems, so I think it’s an issue that has occurred, it’s a relatively issue that has come to light in some of our constituencies, but it does need to be addressed.”

05:06 PM BST

Make election pact with Reform, Rees-Mogg urges Sunak

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to strike a general election pact with Reform UK.

He called on the Prime Minister to offer senior figures like Nigel Farage and Richard Tice the chance to be Tory candidates.

The former business secretary said the Prime Minister should make a “big, open and comprehensive offer to those in Reform” to join the Conservative Party, as he argued a united Right would put victory at the next election “within reach”.

Specifically, he said Mr Sunak should offer “candidate selection to senior members of the Reform Party such as the estimable Ben Habib, Mr Tice and of course, the one and only Nigel Farage”.

Amy Gibbons and Jack Maidment have the story

Rosie Duffield finally meets with Sir Keir Starmer

Rosie Duffield has finally met with Sir Keir Starmer after she was given the cold shoulder by Labour over her views on transgender issues.

The Canterbury MP said she held talks with Sir Keir for just over a quarter of an hour but did not receive an apology over her treatment by the party or senior figures.

Ms Duffield was cleared by party bosses in January after a year-long investigation into transphobia allegations.

She has been heckled by fellow Labour MPs in the Commons while speaking about trans issues, while it was reported last year that a senior aide to Sir Keir briefed against her.

04:22 PM BST

Duncan Smith: There is a problem and it needs to be rectified

The reality for me is that this is what we need to do to get this back into balance.



There is a problem and it needs to be rectified.

04:14 PM BST

IDS rails against ‘clear disrepancy’ over dangerous cyclists

Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the Commons: “I think this is time now for us to recognise the impact of this.

“Under the current 1861 law, even if someone had a bike and killed a pedestrian, they are only jailed for a maximum of two years.

“This creates a clear discrepancy between the different forms of dangerous behaviour on the roads. Punishment doesn’t always fit the severity of the crime or achieve justice for the victims.”

Sir Iain noted death by dangerous driving has a maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

“These are anomalies that need to be resolved... This is older people that are getting affected by this, and it’s worth recognising that this is a real problem.”

04:08 PM BST

Sir Iain Duncan Smith calls for new cycling offence

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has moved to Amendment New Clause 57, which creates a new offence of causing death or serious injury by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling.

“It’s very simply an amendment to try and bring for some reason what has been left completely out of the normal criminal codes and the Highway Code with regards to the nature of some of the problems.

“With the increase in cycling, and let me just make absolutely clear, I’m completely pro and very keen for more cycling to take place, it’s actually very good for individuals, and it’s also good for the environment. I recognise all of those.

“This is not anti-cycling, quite the opposite, this is about making sure this takes place in a safe and reasonable manner.”

Sir Iain raised the case of Matthew Briggs, adding: “[His] attempt to get a cyclist prosecuted after his wife was killed in central London in 2016 involved a legal process that was so convoluted and difficult, even the presiding judge said afterwards, since she’s retired, that this made a mockery and therefore it needed to be addressed that these laws do not cover what happened to his wife and is happening to lots of other people.”

He noted: “They needed to use a Victorian law... that was about wanton and furious driving. This referred to horse-riding, and nothing has been done ever since.”

04:01 PM BST

‘I campaigned to make cuckooing an offence – now the Government has listened’

Sir Iain Duncan Smith is on his feet talking about the success of his campaign to make ‘cuckooing’ an offence.

In today’s Telegraph, Sir Iain writes:

“Cuckooing” is where a vulnerable person is targeted by criminals, who take over their home and use it for crime. Victims’ homes are used to store drugs or weapons (often part of “county lines” drug networks) or for other activities such as prostitution.



Many victims of “cuckooing” face violence and some end up sleeping on the streets as they are so desperate to escape. But the ripple effect reaches beyond just the one victim. Family members may be too afraid to visit. Next-door neighbours face intimidation and anti-social behaviour from those coming and going from the cuckooed home.



One such example of cuckooing is the case of Lee. He had a difficult start in life and suffers from foetal alcohol syndrome, which left him with cognitive impairment and an alcohol addiction. As a result, Lee spent time in care as a child. He was vulnerable and criminal drug dealers targeted him, “befriended” him, and then exploited him by taking over his home.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith: At last, the police will have the tools to tackle a heinous crime

03:51 PM BST

03:10 PM BST

Labour would scrap prison early release scheme

Labour would look to scrap the Government’s prison early release scheme, a party spokesman said, while adding it was “under no illusion” it could do this immediately if it wins power.

The spokesman said: “Of course we would want to end this policy as soon as possible but as I say, the honest answer is that we are under no illusion about the scale of the challenge we will face when it comes to the prison capacity crisis that we will inherit, should we be privileged enough to win the next election.

“But it isn’t right. In fact, it is an injustice to see prisoners being released from prison earlier than an independent court has intended simply because there isn’t the estate space for them.”

03:06 PM BST

No 10 defends early release scheme

Downing Street suggested that letting some offenders out of jail early while introducing longer prison sentences for those convicted of serious crimes are “two sides of the same coin”.

Asked what the point was in imposing longer prison sentences if offenders are going to be freed early, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “These are two sides of the same coin… We are taking action to lock up the worst offenders for longer and in order to ensure that we can put the worst offenders away for longer we must make sure that there are sufficient spaces to lock up the most dangerous criminals.”

03:05 PM BST

Prison governors have power to veto early releases, says No 10

Downing Street denied that the Government was attempting to pass the buck onto prison governors in managing the release of prisoners amid overcrowding after emphasising they have powers to veto offenders moving onto licence.

“Prison governors and the probation service have a veto which we fully expect them to use to block any offender moving onto licence before their release date if they could pose an increased risk to the public,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“Governors are obviously best placed to take these individual judgments in combination with the probation service, but they have a specific veto on top of the automatic exclusion that will apply to anyone who is convicted of a sexual, terrorist or serious violent offence.”

The scheme is only for offenders “right at the very end” of their sentence, he said, refusing to comment on “individual cases”.

Chaos at courts as hundreds of hearings postponed last minute due to prison overcrowding

Hundreds of court hearings have been postponed at the last minute after emergency measures were introduced to deal with prison overcrowding.

There have been chaotic scenes at magistrates courts across the country as defendants who were due to appear this morning were not produced and forced to remain in police cells where they had been held overnight.

The delays follow the Ministry of Justice’s decision late last night to implement Operation Early Dawn, a measure aimed at preventing prisons running out of space.

It means defendants who were due to appear at magistrates court and were likely to have been remanded into custody will have to remain in police cells until a prison place can be found for them.

You can read the full story here.

Making ‘deep fake’ sexual image of an adult to be outlawed

Creating a “deep fake” sexual image of an adult without consent will be made an offence under new Government plans.

Laura Farris, a justice minister, said a Government amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill was a “novel new measure” and other countries were “observing carefully” the approach being pushed forward by ministers.

Ms Farris told the House of Commons that one of the reasons why the activity was being made an offence was because it is a “gateway to more serious offending”.

01:36 PM BST

Criminal Justice Bill returns to the Commons

MPs are debating the Government’s Criminal Justice Bill in the House of Commons this afternoon.

Laura Farris, a justice minister, said it was an “important piece of legislation” as she introduced it.

“It’s focus is on countering developing criminal threats, intercepting serious organised crime and protecting vulnerable victims,” she told MPs.

The Bill is now at its report stage, with MPs looking to make a number of changes to it through amendments.

One such amendment which is due to be considered is from Sir Iain Duncan Smith, backed by dozens of Tories, to create a new offence of causing death or serious injury by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling.

Nation’s prisons are not full, insists No 10

It is not fair to say the nation’s prisons are officially full, Downing Street has said, defending Government measures to cut overcrowding.

Asked whether it was fair to say the estate has run out of space for offenders, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No. This is an existing operation that is used from time to time to manage immediate localised pressures on the prison estate.”

The Government is “clear and categorical” that the worst offenders should be locked away for “as long as it takes to protect the public,” he said.

01:07 PM BST

HMRC leaves taxpayers on hold for 800 years

HM Revenue and Customs has been accused of letting taxpayers down after they collectively spent almost 800 years waiting to speak to the tax office last year.

A damning report by the spending watchdog found that taxpayers were left on hold for seven million hours in 2023-24 – the equivalent of 798 years.

This is more than double the 3.2 million hours – or 365 years – they spent waiting for HMRC to pick up the phone in 2019-20.

You can read the full story here.

Sunak tells banks it is ‘imperative’ to maintain access to cash

Rishi Sunak said it was “imperative” that banks ensure everyone across the country can still access cash after he was warned of the danger of “banking deserts” due to branch closures.

Wendy Chamberlain, a Liberal Democrat MP, said at Prime Minister’s Questions: “Loss of banks hollow out communities and they are an impediment to small businesses as well.

“Cash Access UK have said that they are going to roll out 100 by the end of the year, banking hubs, and the FCA are consulting.

“But can the Prime Minister accept that the Government has been too slow on this and what else is he going to do to prevent these banking deserts from emerging?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As I have said repeatedly from this despatch box, it is imperative that banks and building societies recognise the needs of all customers including those who still need to use in person cash services and that is why we legislated to protect access to cash as part of the Financial Services and Markets Act.

“And as a result customers can access cash and banking services through a wide range of channels including Post Offices, ATMs, telephone and other services but including community initiatives like banking hubs.”

SNP demands apology from Sunak over comments about Scottish nationalists

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, demanded an apology from Rishi Sunak over comments the Prime Minister made in a speech on Monday.

Mr Flynn said: “On Monday the Prime Minister outlined what he considers to be extremist threats to our society and in doing so he actively compared North Korea, Iran and Russia with those people in Scotland who believe in independence.

“So can I ask him to rise once to the standards befitting of his office and apologise for those puerile and pathetic remarks?”

Mr Sunak said: “That is not what I said. But I would say that his party is indeed a threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom.

“And I hate to remind him that that is literally their entire purpose because when the people of Scotland accepted the referendum in 2014, it was the SNP who didn’t.”

The Prime Minister urged Mr Flynn to “do the right thing and end the obsession with independence”.

Starmer accuses Sunak of giving prisoners ‘get out of jail free cards’

Sir Keir Starmer said there was “evidence that domestic abusers are being released early” from prisons despite Labour calling for those offenders to be exempt from the Government’s early release scheme.

He asked Rishi Sunak: “Will he finally change course and back Labour’s calls?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As I have been crystal clear, there is an absolute governor lock on people who are put on this scheme and in contrast to the last Labour scheme prisoners were let out with no supervision, no electronic tags.

“In fact, 80,000 offenders were let out, 16,000 were violent, leading to multiple murders committed. We fixed that system. But when it comes to this question, not only are we building the biggest prison programme in history, we are also deploying rapid deployment cells and because on this side of the House we understand the importance of prison, unlike one of his frontbenchers who said ‘prison doesn’t prevent crime. It is always the same with the Labour Party: soft on crime and soft on criminals”.

Sir Keir compared the Prime Minister to a “jumped up milk monitor”.

The Labour leader said: “The only answer to the question I asked, whether domestic abusers should be exempt from his early release scheme, from any one serious about security is ‘yes’.”

He added: “He thinks he has the right to tell people they can’t blame his Government for any of it. Doesn’t he think that rather than confiscating lanyards like some jumped up milk monitor he should stop issuing get out of jail free cards to prisoners considered a risk to children?”

Mr Sunak said: “Another week with no ideas and absolutely no plan for the country. They have had 14 years to think about nothing but the future but all they can do is talk about the past.”

12:14 PM BST

Sunak claims Starmer is ‘not fit to lead this country’

Sir Keir Starmer stuck to his line of questioning on early releases from prisons to ease overcrowding.

The Labour leader told the House of Commons: “Are any of the prisoners he is currently letting out early considered to be high risk?”

Mr Sunak claimed Sir Keir Starmer had shown “spectacularly why he is just not fit to lead this country into the future”.

The Prime Minister said: “When he talks about the prisons scheme, let me be crystal clear, no one would be put on the scheme if they were deemed a threat to the public. Offenders are subject to the toughest of licensing conditions.

“And if those conditions are broken they are back in prison for considerably longer. But what is his record on this? He voted against tougher sentences for violent criminals. He actually opposed new powers for the police to tackle violent crime, voted against new laws that have arrested a thousand criminal people smugglers.

“The message is crystal clear: he can’t be trusted to keep this country safe.”

Sir Keir again asked about early releases.

He asked the PM: “Does the early release of stalkers, domestic abusers and those considered a risk to children sound like the work of someone who is making the country more secure?”

Mr Sunak replied: “As I have said, no one should be put on this scheme if they are a threat to the public and let me be crystal clear, it does not apply to anyone serving a life sentence, anyone convicted of a serious violent offence, anyone convicted of terrorism, anyone convicted of a sex offence.”

Violent criminals won’t be let out of prison early despite overcrowding, insists Sunak

Turning to defence and the Opposition’s failure to match a pledge to hike spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, Rishi Sunak said “it is clear that you simply can’t trust Labour with our country’s security”.

Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons that he was “the first to call for 2.5 per cent” of GDP to be spent on the nation’s armed forces.

The Labour leader said that delivering the pledge “needs a credible plan, not his fantasy economics”.

Returning to his questions about the nation’s prisons and early releases to ease overcrowding, Sir Keir said: “I am disappointed to see that version 7.0 of his time in office doesn’t extend as far as answering questions or giving any information on those prisoners he is releasing early. Basic details like how many, where are they, what crimes have they committed?

“So will he at least guarantee that none of the criminals he is instructing prisons to release early are considered high risk?”

Mr Sunak said: “There are strict eligibility criteria in place with exclusions based on public safety and nobody will be put on the scheme if they were deemed a threat to public safety.”

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, addresses the House of Commons this afternoon

Sunak and Starmer clash over ‘colourful lanyards’

PMQs is now underway.

Sir Keir Starmer said that on Monday this week that Rishi Sunak had conducted his “seventh relaunch in 18 months”.

He said that while the Government focused on “colourful lanyards” - a reference to a potential crackdown on political lanyards being worn in Whitehall - in the “real world” the prisons system was “in chaos”.

He asked: “Does the Prime Minister think that his decision to let prisoners out 70 days early makes our country more secure?”

Mr Sunak said: “Civil service impartiality is an important principle that we are right to support. Perhaps he could ask his chief of staff about that.”

The Government has rolled out an early release measure in a bid to cut prison overcrowding.

It has insisted the early release measure would be temporary and would only allow “low-level offenders” out of prison up to 18 days early under strict supervision.

It has since emerged that ministers were preparing to extend the scheme for a second time so some criminals could be freed from jail up to 70 days before their release date.

Labour MPs tease Tories over defections

Labour MPs in the House of Commons could be heard making “ooooooooooh” sounds as individual Tory MPs walked into the chamber ahead of PMQs.

They stopped when the Tory MPs turned to take their seat on the Tory benches.

11:52 AM BST

Sunak hails action to reduce immigration

We've taken action to reduce migration.



Coming up: PMQs at noon

It was a rough Prime Minister’s Questions for Rishi Sunak last week.

He was blindsided by the defection of Natalie Elphicke from the Tories to Labour at the start of the session and it was also the first PMQs since the Conservative Party’s local elections drubbing the week before.

Mr Sunak will be hoping for smoother sailing today and with no single topic dominating proceedings in Westminster this week he may well be able to turn the focus onto his preferred subject: the improving economy.

PMQs will get underway at noon.

Schools must not teach gender ideology under new government sex education plans

Schools must not teach contested gender ideology, under new government sex education plans set to be announced.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, will also announce that once sex education starts, pupils must be taught about the reality of biological sex.

The guidance, set to be announced this week, means schools will no longer be allowed to teach contested ideas such as that there are 72 different genders, and children under nine won’t be given sex education.

You can read the full story here.

Britain took back 50 migrants from Ireland

Britain took back 50 migrants from Ireland just months before Rishi Sunak said he was “not interested” in accepting failed asylum seekers crossing the border into the Republic.

The Prime Minister refused to take back any migrants in April after Ireland said up to 90 per cent of asylum seekers in Dublin had fled Northern Ireland because they feared being sent to Rwanda.

However, Irish police stopped buses travelling from Belfast to Dublin in October and February. Official figures, released this morning, showed 25 illegal migrants were arrested in each of the two four-day operations.

You can read the full story here.

Richard Tice: ‘There will be no deals with the Tories’

Richard Tice has repeated his vow that there will be no general election deal between Reform UK and the Conservative Party.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to do a deal with Reform and offer Mr Tice and Nigel Farage the chance to be Tory candidates.

But Mr Tice told The Telegraph: “There will be no deals with the Tories. They are using our policy platform as a sort of crib sheet for what they think they should support on gender ID, solar farms, immigration and so on.

“But we know it’s just electioneering. 14 years of failure, of zero delivery, shows they cannot be believed.

“We are not that stupid nor are voters. Nobody is listening to the untrustworthy Tories who say one thing and do another.”

How the opinion polls have changed for Tories and Reform

10:10 AM BST

Gordon Brown urges Starmer to axe two-child benefit cap

Gordon Brown has urged Sir Keir Starmer to “rethink” Labour’s stance on keeping the two-child limit on parents claiming child benefit.

The former prime minister also said there should be a review of current benefit measures, including the two-child rule, to assess their impact on child poverty.

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “The tragedy is we are now writing the future history of our country by neglecting children who we’ve condemned to poverty and not being able to have a decent start in life are going to fail in the future.

“So yes, one and a half million children are now affected by the two child rule. And I don’t think it’s properly understood - it’s not the third child or the fourth child who is the only child that loses out because of the two child rule - it’s every child, because the average loss per family is about £60 a week.

“Now, a family on low pay or a family that is struggling can’t afford to lose £60 a week and I think we have got to rethink that.”

The two-child cap was rolled out in 2017. It restricts benefits to the first two children in most households, and means families cannot claim more than £3,000 a year per extra child.

Sir Keir has said he intends to keep the policy in place.

09:53 AM BST

Tory sources said they “unequivocally” ruled out Reform UK figures like Nigel Farage and Richard Tice being offered the chance to stand as Conservative Party candidates at the next general election.

It comes after Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urged Rishi Sunak to seek an election deal with Reform (see the post below at 07.22).

09:28 AM BST

Minister has booked summer holiday - but no inside info on election timing

Chris Philp said he had booked a summer holiday but insisted he had no “inside information” on the timing of the general election.

Asked when the election will be, the policing minister told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “We have booked a summer holiday for the first couple of weeks in August.”

He added: “I am afraid I don’t have inside information. The Prime Minister has consistently said the second half of the year and I suspect that is as much as we are going to get for the time being.”

Labour would make Lords appointments more transparent, says frontbencher

Nick Thomas-Symonds said a Labour government would make the process of appointing people to the House of Lords more “transparent” and “accountable”.

The shadow cabinet minister told Sky News: “Keir Starmer has already said he wouldn’t be minded to offer resignation honours, for example, which we believe have been completely debased by [Boris] Johnson and [Liz] Truss.

“But the point in terms of nominating people to the upper House to conduct a job of really important work in our legislature, yes, I do believe the prime minister should be able to do that.

“But it must be a transparent, accountable process that the public is able to see and then see those people making a significant contribution.”

Reader poll: Should the Tories strike an election pact with Reform?

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to do a general election deal with Reform UK and offer senior figures like Nigel Farage and Richard Tice the chance to be Tory candidates.

Do you agree with Sir Jacob? You can have your say in our reader poll below:

Ministerial appointments a matter for Sunak, says Philp after Farage call

Chris Philp said appointments to the Government are a matter for Rishi Sunak after he was asked about Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s suggestion about making Nigel Farage a minister (see the post below at 07.22).

Asked if he believed it was a good idea, Mr Philp, the policing minister, told Sky News: “I didn’t see that suggestion from Jacob. Who the Prime Minister brings into the Government is up to him.

“My job is to fight crime and support the police and that is what I am busy doing.”

Police must have ‘confidence’ to use stop and search more, says Philp

Chris Philp said police officers must have the “confidence” to use stop and search powers more to tackle knife crime.

The policing minister told Sky News this morning: “I would like stop and search to be used more because it takes knives off the streets.

“If knives are in circulation then there is a risk they are going to get used so I would like to see more stop and search.”

It was suggested to Mr Philp that urging the police to use stop and search more could influence the judgement of officers on the frontline.

He replied: “It is about having the confidence to use it more. So in the Metropolitan Police area stop and search has actually gone down by I think it is 44 per cent over the last two years.

“Some of this is about the confidence to use it where there are reasonable grounds for suspicion.”

Tories tell police: Bring back stop and search

Police must increase their use of stop and search to tackle knife crime rather than “appease” campaign groups who claim it is discriminatory, the policing minister has said.

Writing in The Telegraph, Chris Philp says stop and search is a “vital tool” in taking knives off the streets but warns it is “not used nearly often enough” by police.

08:06 AM BST

Tories should ‘get rid’ of One Nation MPs, says Reform deputy leader

The Conservative Party should “get rid” of its moderate wing of One Nation MPs, the co-leader of Reform UK has suggested.

Ben Habib told Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News: “I would love for you to get rid of your One Nation lot. They’re the problem, aren’t they? The lot who think that the prosperity of our country is founded in the prosperity of the globe? It isn’t.

“The United Kingdom must stand for the United Kingdom and for the people of the United Kingdom. That’s who elects us.”

Reform deputy leader: Tories never do what they promise

Ben Habib, the deputy leader of Reform UK, claimed the Tories always fail to deliver on what they promise as he responded to Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg’s call for an electoral pact.

Mr Habib agreed that there was some common ground politically between the Conservative Party and Reform.

But he told Sir Jacob on GB News: “The problem I’ve got is that no matter what you say your party doesn’t do what it promises. We’ve heard these promises for 14 years.”

He added: “I would like nothing more than to be put out of politics by a resurgent centre-right, pro-British, pro-British people’s interest party that no longer necessitated people like me being in politics.

“I’m only here, frankly, because the Conservative Party hasn’t been conservative.”

Pictured: Jeremy Hunt goes for a morning run in Westminster

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, goes for a run in Westminster this morning with his dog Poppy

Lib Dems demand Sunak strip Rees-Mogg of Tory whip

The Liberal Democrats have called for Rishi Sunak to strip the Tory whip from Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after he said senior Reform UK figures should be offered the chance to be Conservative candidates at the next general election.

Daisy Cooper, the deputy leader of the Lib Dems, said: “The Conservative Party is a shambolic mess. Rishi Sunak’s MPs are in open revolt and he does not have the backbone to stand up to them.

“If the Prime Minister had any bottle he would suspend the whip from Rees-Mogg and rule out Nigel Farage being allowed into the Conservative Party.

“The public is sick to the back teeth of this endless Conservative soap opera as they watch the NHS crumble, filthy sewage pumped into their waterways and their mortgages spiral.

“Rishi Sunak should put us all out of our misery and call a general election.”

Tories must reunite 2019 voter coalition, says Rees-Mogg

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Tories needed to reunite the coalition of voters who propelled Boris Johnson to victory at the 2019 general election.

The senior Tory MP told GB News: “For too long we have ignored our voters because of a fundamental lack of identity.

“When the largest electoral mandate in British history passed in favour of Brexit in 2016, it represented so much more than just leaving the European Union.

“It represented a vote of confidence in the nation state over unelected and unaccountable supranational bureaucracies.

“It represented a rejection of mass migration. A rejection of the elite who for too long ignored the British national identity in favour of globalisation.

“The Conservative Party must represent these people, the very people who gave us, who lent us their support to give us an 80-seat majority in 2019.”

Make Reform’s Farage and Tice Tory candidates, Rees-Mogg urges Sunak

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to strike a general election pact with Reform UK and offer senior figures like Nigel Farage and Richard Tice the chance to be Tory candidates.

The former business secretary said the Prime Minister should make a “big, open and comprehensive offer to those in Reform” to join the Tories.

He said Mr Sunak should offer “candidate selection to senior members of the Reform Party such as the estimable Ben Habib, Richard Tice and of course, the one and only Nigel Farage”.

Sir Jacob argued that uniting the Right of British politics would put victory at the next election “within reach”.

He told GB News: “With the help of Nigel Farage in a Conservative government, as a Conservative minister, with Boris Johnson probably returning as foreign secretary and welcoming the likes of Ben Habib and Richard Tice into our party, as well as pursuing genuinely conservative policies, winning the next election suddenly becomes within reach.”