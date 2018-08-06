Cyclists mystified by tacks strewn in downtown Edmonton bike lanes

As some Edmonton cyclists removed tacks from a downtown lane this weekend, others were removing them from their tires.

A warning popped up on Twitter Sunday afternoon as cyclist Glenn Kubish let other riders know he had just removed dozens of tacks from the 102nd Avenue bike lane between 106th and 107th streets after his wife's tire was punctured.

Other riders chimed in that they too ended up with punctured tires on the same route.

On Monday cyclists were still encountering problems.

Tej Swatch and his six-year-old son Arjun were riding along when they were warned by fellow riders to be wary of tacks on bike lanes. By the time they arrived at the legislature, Arjun had a flat.

"We're super inconvenienced now so I have to figure out a way to get home," said Swatch, who lives about seven kilometres away and doesn't expect to find a bike store open on a holiday Monday.

It's not known where the tacks came from, but Swatch and others wondered if they were placed deliberately by someone who isn't a fan of the controversial bike lanes.

Swatch suggested there are better ways to express discontent because at the very least the tacks may ruin someone's day, but "at the worst someone gets seriously injured.

"I mean it wasn't a small tack that was found in our tire."