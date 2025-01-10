Cyclone-battered Mayotte bracing for new tropical storm

PARIS (Reuters) - Inhabitants of the cyclone-ravaged French overseas territory of Mayotte were advised on Friday to ensure they could shelter in sturdy buildings and had food and water over the weekend as another tropical storm neared the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Mayotte prefecture said in a statement it had triggered a cyclone pre-alert as of 0800 GMT on Friday as Storm Dikeledi was due to cross Madagascar on Saturday before heading eastwards.

The storm was due to pass about 140 km (87 miles) south of Mayotte on Saturday night and on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall.

"Winds will gradually increase to reach an average of 50-60 km/h and gusts of 90-100 km/h, with a risk of marine submersion on the coasts due to the level of the tide and the state of the sea", the prefecture said, citing Meteo France.

In mid-December the most devastating cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years caused colossal damage in France's poorest department, killing at least 39 people and leaving thousands injured, according to the latest count.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by William Maclean)