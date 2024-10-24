Cyclone Dana - live: Over a million people evacuated as India braces for severe storm

Dark clouds loom over the sea as local people and tourists walk along a beach in Digha, around 200km southwest of Kolkata (AFP via Getty Images)

Over a million people have been evacuated and flights and trains have been suspended as India’s eastern regions and Bangladesh braced for a severe cyclone.

Cyclone Dana is expected to hammer the low-lying regions of West Bengal and Odisha, home to around 150 million people, as a “severe cyclonic storm” late on Thursday or Friday morning, India’s weather bureau said.

At least 1.1 million people on India’s eastern coast were fleeing to storm shelters inland, just hours before the storm’s arrival.

The cyclone is travelling over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12kmph (7mph), about 260km (160miles) southeast of Odisha’s largest port of Paradip.

Officials predict winds gusting up to 120kmph (74mph).

“Heavy rainfall is expected, wind speed will slowly increase, and the highest wind speed is likely to occur tonight,” Director IMD, Manorama Mohanty, told ANI news agency.

More than 200 trains have been cancelled and flights to and from the capital cities of both states – Kolkata and Bhubaneswar – will also remain suspended from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Key Points

Over a million people evacuate as Cyclone Dana inches closer to India’s eastern coast

When and where is Cyclone Dana making landfall?

Flights suspended in Odisha and West Bengal

Indian Coast Guard issues storm alert ahead of Cyclone Dana

10:15 , Stuti Mishra

‘Bengal will stand together and overcome,’ says governor

10:00 , Stuti Mishra

West Bengal governor CV Anand Bose said on Thursday that the people of Bengal have braved many storms and will face Dana with confidence and patience.

"Bengal will stand together. India will stand together. We shall overcome," he said, according to PTI news agency.

Photos: Dark clouds loom over Bay of Bengal

09:45 , Stuti Mishra

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Cyclone Dana live: Schools closed and train cancelled

09:23 , Stuti Mishra

Authorities in India's eastern states have closed schools, cancelled more than 200 trains, suspended flights and warned fishermen not to venture out to sea as Cyclone Dana inches closer.

The Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains within West Bengal between 8pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday (2.30pm-4.30am GMT).

The last trains from coastal areas like Hasnabad and Namkhana will leave for Sealdah by 7pm on Thursday.

South Eastern Railway has announced the cancellation of over 150 express and passenger trains passing through or starting from Odisha between Wednesday and Friday. East Coast Railways in Odisha also cancelled 198 trains and 14 long-distance trains passing through the South East Central Railway zone have also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges and universities in 14 districts of Odisha will remain closed till Friday.

The West Bengal government has also ordered the closure of schools and colleges in nine districts till Friday.

Flights suspended in Odisha and West Bengal

09:06 , Stuti Mishra

Flights and trains were suspended as India’s eastern regions braced for a severe cyclone, called Dana, on Thursday.

The international airport in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal, suspended all flight operations for 15 hours from 6pm local time (12.30pm GMT) on Thursday to 9am Friday.

The Bhubaneshwar airport in Odisha shut flight operations for 16 hours starting 5pm on Thursday (11.30am GMT) to 9am on Friday.

When and where is Cyclone Dana making landfall?

08:43 , Stuti Mishra

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early on Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The landfall process will begin from Thursday night, lashing the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha with heavy rainfall. Coastal areas can see a tidal surge of up to 2 metres.

The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

"Therefore, heavy rainfall, wind and storm surge will reach the peak during the landfall time which is between October 24 night and October 25 morning," he added.

Over a million people evacuate as Cyclone Dana inches closer to India’s eastern coast

08:28 , Stuti Mishra

Cyclone Dana is expected to hammer the low-lying regions of West Bengal and Odisha, home to around 150 million people, as a “severe cyclonic storm” late on Thursday or Friday morning, India’s weather bureau said.

At least 1.1 million people on India’s eastern coast were fleeing to storm shelters inland, just hours before the storm’s arrival.

The cyclone is travelling over the Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12kmph (7mph), about 260km (160miles) southeast of Odisha’s largest port of Paradip.

Officials predict winds gusting up to 120kmph (74mph).

08:22 , Stuti Mishra

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog on Cyclone Dana approaching India’s eastern coast. Stay tuned for the latest updates!