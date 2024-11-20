Cynthia Erivo admits she has 'daddy issues'

The Wicked star believes she has several things in common with her on-screen alter ego, the green-skinned witch Elphaba. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Cynthia, 37, again sought to explain her motivation for lashing out online last month against a fan who created tribute artwork for the movie. "Having that passion for what this piece is and loving it so much and knowing how much I want to communicate through Elphaba, that's probably where that came from. And so in my little human moment I had ..."