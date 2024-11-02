Cynthia Erivo has felt 'different' her 'entire life' but she is finally embracing who she is credit:Bang Showbiz

Cynthia Erivo accepts that she is an "oddball".

The 'Wicked' star admits she has felt "different" her "entire" life due to her ethnicity and sexuality but she has learned to embrace who she is.

She told the November issue of Empire magazine: "I've felt different my whole entire life. I think I just am. I think I'm an oddball. And that's okay.

"I think the way I look at style and beauty is different and just... I think every Black woman walking around in this world feels a little bit outside of the norm, because we don't necessarily fit what is meant to be the norm. So, as someone who is Black, British, African, an actor, gay, the whole lot... That's just what I am, and I think I've leaned into my difference; into my 'rebel', I guess."

The award-winning star - who is an Oscar short of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status - doesn't "measure her success" by the number of awards sitting on her shelf.

She said: "I think the freedom to do the things that you want to do is a measure of success. It's a sense of contentment, but also feeling like there's more and that more is possible. I think that's what success is. Because, y'know, nice, pretty things are always nice and pretty - that's great. But the idea that I can wake up tomorrow and, if I want to, run down to a studio and figure out a song, then I can. Or, if I want to talk to a director about an idea for a film that I have, then I can."

The 'Harriet' star is excited to be at a stage in her carer when she can have "creative" control.

She added: "The doors are opening for me to be able to be a fully creative human being that doesn't just do other people's projects, but creates my own.

That feels like real success to me."