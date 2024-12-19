Cynthia Erivo opens up on 'deep connection' with Wicked co-star Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the special friendship she formed with Ariana Grande while working on Wicked together.

Their love for one another has been clear while promoting the first of the two-part movie musical with the British star, 37, and US singer-actress, 31, frequently seen holding hands and sharing gushing praise about one another in interviews.

Their chemistry both on and off-screen has also inspired countless memes and led fans to question whether the relationship between their Wicked characters could be romantic - something the author of the original Wicked book on which the movie and stage musical are based on has confirmed was his intention.

Giving a further insight into their bond while appearing on the January edition of ELLE UK, Erivo said: “We cultivated a friendship, outside of all of this, that allows us to have these real, deep connective conversations that join us as friends and sisters. We sit on FaceTime for hours.”

Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande pictured together at the UK premiere of Wicked (PA Wire)

A bit like her on-screen persona, she also admitted that she likes to keep her friendship circle small.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erivo explained: “I have people, but I’m a Capricorn, so I have few people. I’m very selective about who the closest ones are. I think that makes for good relationships, with people who know more than I do.”

Cynthia Erivo says she likes to keep her friendship circle small (Courtesy of ELLE UK / Fabien Montique)

She and Grande are set to spend a lot more time together in the coming months as award season approaches.

So far, both are nominated in the acting categories at the Golden Globes, which takes place in January.

(Courtesy of ELLE UK / Fabien Montique)

They have also been heavily tipped for next year’s Oscars.

Then there is of course the press tour for Wicked Part two which on Tuesday was officially confirmed to be titled Wicked: For Good and is due for worldwide release on November 21.

The February issue of ELLE UK is on sale from January 3.