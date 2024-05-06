Cynthia Erivo's Met Gala Outfit Is a Garden Come to Life

Cynthia Erivo looked nothing like the Wicked Witch of the West at the Met Gala this evening.

The actress, who is set to star as Elphaba in the upcoming Wicked movies, ditched green for tonight's affair, instead opting for a deconstructed tuxdeo covered in pink flower petals and mini insects. She accessorized with Roberto Coin and Wembe jewelry, and Jennifer Behr headpiece features the illusion of a fairytale garden with vines. "It’s almost like I have run through a garden and things have fallen on me," she teased yesterday of her gown.

John Shearer - Getty Images

There was also a nod to Wicked hidden her outfit. "There's always going to be an aspect of Wicked’ in everything I do," she said. "But sometimes you may have to search for it." On the green carpet, she posed with her co-star Ariana Grande:

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Erivo has been to the Met Gala five times before; she last attended in 2022, wearing a white lace Louis Vuitton look.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Erivo made her debut back in 2017, wearing a Thom Browne beaded gown. In a recent interview, she shared she had a lot of "imposter syndrome" that evening. "Walking on the Met Gala carpet that year was really fucking nerve-wracking," she told Variety yesterday. "I had just finished The Color Purple [on Broadway]. I went with Coach." She added, "I was new so I didn’t know what to expect. It’s that weird thing where I was like, 'I don’t know if I’m supposed to be here.' It was a lot of imposter syndrome."

