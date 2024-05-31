Cynthia Nixon Admits Che Diaz Was a ‘Controversial Character’ for ‘And Just Like That’

Cynthia Nixon is finally addressing the Che of it all.

During an interview with Variety, Nixon admitted that her “And Just Like That” onscreen love interest Che Diaz was a “controversial character” for the Max series. Actor Sara Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns, portrayed stand-up comic Che for two seasons on the “Sex and the City” revival show; Ramirez parted ways with the show in February 2024 ahead of production on Season 3.

“They created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” Nixon said of Ramirez. “I think they felt, and Michael Patrick [King] felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”

Nixon, whose quarter-century portrayal of beloved character Miranda Hobbs, added, “I do feel like our show always works best when people are dating.”

Prior to Max’s announcement, Ramirez previously hinted they were no longer part of the show due to their support of Palestine.

Ramirez took to Instagram on January 16, 2024, to call out a “duplicitous” Hollywood; their post referred to Che as a “performative” character they once “played.” Their exit from “And Just Like That” was made official in February.

“Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” Ramirez wrote. “While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

They continued, “While they award ‘LGBTQ orgs,’ they are silent on those orgs’ ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum added, “I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide. It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

They shared in a P.S. addition, “Don’t let the tabloids distract you from what’s happening in Gaza. Really nice try, though.”

In a separate post, Ramirez voiced their gratitude for those who have supported them “in healing and getting free,” especially when it comes to understanding “the layers of conditioning, socialization, and trauma.” Nixon has also voiced support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas war.

