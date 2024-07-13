Cynthia Nixon Switches Between Very Different Hairstyles for Her 2 TV Shows in Transformation Video

The Emmy winner stars as Miranda Hobbes in 'And Just Like That…' and Ada Brook in 'The Gilded Age'

Cindy Ord/Getty Cynthia Nixon in June 2023

Cynthia Nixon knows how to switch up her style at work!

The Emmy winner, 58, had a bit of fun on Friday, July 12, by posting a clip of herself flawlessly transforming between her television characters from And Just Like That… and The Gilded Age.

“From Cynthia to Ada to Miranda all in the same week 😁,” Nixon captioned an Instagram video of herself in a hair and makeup trailer.

Set to Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Nixon started the video with the palm of her hand blocking the screen, then removing it to reveal different hairstyles. In one of the transitions, a variety of wigs could be seen in her background.

Nixon is known for her red hair as attorney Miranda Hobbes after the 1998 debut of Sex and the City. She resurrected the character for spinoff films and her current And Just Like That…, which premiered in 2021.

In a February 2022 interview with Vogue, she opened up about criticism her character faced after Hobbes’ longtime marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) became threatened when she crossed paths with non-binary comedian and podcaster Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

"First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward," Nixon said. "She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?"

Getty Cynthia Nixon in a 'Sex and the City' scene

“Miranda's very smart, and she's very tenacious, but the idea that she's levelheaded — she's never been levelheaded! She's a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon,” the actress continued of her character of more than two decades.

That same year, Nixon traded in her signature red bob for blonde pinned-up curls when she was cast as Ada Brook on The Gilded Age. The HBO historical television drama is set in the early 1880s and based on the real-life American Gilded Age.

In May, the former Broadway star spoke to Variety about what it’s like filming both shows at the same time.

“Once the summer starts heating up, it might get crazy, but right now it’s OK,” she said. “I mean, knock on wood. So far, so good.”

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in 'The Gilded Age' on HBO

“I think the plan is to try and do a week here, a week there, so it’s not just ricocheting back and forth on a daily basis,” she told the outlet at the time.

During the interview, Nixon reflected on character development, confessing, “I’ve grown much more like [Miranda] as I’ve grown older, and she’s grown much more like me.”

Speaking of Ada, Nixon referred to her as “a relational person.”

“She’s a domestic person, and she’s so much about her relationships, whether it’s her sister or her relatives or her friends or the people who work in her house.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of AJLT and The Gilded Age are streaming on Max.



