Cypress Hill Joins London Symphony In A Mashup Inspired By ‘The Simpsons’

Some 28 years ago, The Simpsons made a jokey reference to a team up of rappers Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra, a match made while the 420-friendly group was allegedly high.

Tonight, life imitates art at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as the unlikely pairing becomes reality.

A fan-driven call from fans of the band is behind the collaboration.

The group, B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo, appeared in the show’s seventh season in an episode titled “Homerpalooza.” In it, Homer takes his family to a rock festival to prove his street cred.

During the episode, the Simpsons go backstage. There, a coordinator of the symphony asks, “Come on people, somebody ordered the London Symphony Orchestra, possibly while high!” He adds, “Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction.”

After a brief consultation by the group, the orchestra is asked, “Do you know (song) Insane in the Brain?”

The orchestra’s violinist answers, “We mostly know classical…but we could give it a shot.”

The episode was so well-received that it never died among the fans. Then Wu-Tang Clan did a symphony show, and Cypress Hill got serious.

Cypress Hill has already played two U.S. shows with the Colorado Symphony, which wrote the original orchestrations to the group’s music. That’s been adapted by the LSO.

