Czech Republic mourns victims of mass shooting

STORY: Bells rang across the Czech Republic on Saturday (December 23) and flags flew at half mast as the country mourned victims of its worst-ever mass shooting that killed at least 14 at a Prague university on Thursday (December 21).

Mass was held at the main St. Vitus cathedral, attended by Czech President Petr Pavel.

The country observed a minute silence at noon.

On Thursday, a 24-year old student went on a shooting rampage at the Charles University's Faculty of Arts in downtown Prague, killing students and lecturers before shooting himself as a police squad closed in on him.

More than 25 people were taken to hospitals, many suffering serious wounds.

Mourners brought candles and flowers to makeshift memorials outside the Faculty of Arts as well as the Charles University's headquarters nearby in the city center.

Vera Eliaskova said her friend was at the school during the shooting:

“Our friend was there when this happened. She was directly on the fourth floor. Her colleague ran to her door and told her to lock herself in and take cover. He himself went to the second floor, to the dean's office to ask for help. She hid under the table. I saw her yesterday and felt sorry for her. She was still shaking."

Attending a memorial in Prague, speaker of the upper house of parliament Milos Vystrcil said the country will debate how to prevent such attacks.

The Czech Republic, a country of 10.9 million, has relatively relaxed gun laws.

More than 300,000 people are legal holders of firearms, mainly for self-defense, sport and hunting.

Mass shootings are still rare, with two smaller attacks in the past decade.