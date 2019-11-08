D’Arcy Carden & Abbi Jacobson Are Teaming Up for a New ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

D’Arcy Carden and Abbi Jacobson are stepping up to the plate for an all-new TV show.

The Broad City alums are set to star in an Amazon pilot based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film A League of Their Own, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Similar to the original movie, the new series will document how the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League originated in 1943. It will focus on the beloved Rockford Peaches, a group of women who dreamed of being professional athletes.

Unlike the 1992 film, Amazon’s version of A League of Their Own will be a half-hour sitcom. It will be written by Jacobson and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle). The pair will also serve as executive producers alongside Hailey Wierengo (The Stanford Prison Experiment), who is the head of Field Trip Productions.

If the news sounds familiar, it’s probably because we first heard about the revival back in March. Since Amazon is providing a “modern look” at the classic story, the series won’t include the original characters: sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, who were originally played by Geena Davis and Lori Petty, respectively.

THR also confirmed that Jacobson and Graham got the blessings of Marshall prior to her death in 2018, along with Davis.

Let’s play ball!

