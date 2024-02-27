D-Day 80: Portsmouth to host 80th anniversary events

Portsmouth will host the UK events to mark 80 years since D-Day, it has been announced.

Veterans will join service personnel in the naval city on Tuesday to mark 100 days until the anniversary.

The names of 13 veterans from 12 allied countries will be added to the city's Normandy Memorial Wall as part of the commemorations.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) also announced Portsmouth would hold a televised D-Day event on 5 June.

One of the names to be added to the Normandy Memorial Wall is Stan Ford - a 19-year-old at the time who served on HMS Fratton, an escort ship that accompanied ships taking men and supplies across the Channel on D-Day and afterwards.

Mr Ford was on HMS Fratton during D-Day and later in the summer of 1944 his vessel was sunk just off the French coast

The ship was sunk on 18 August 1944, just off the Normandy coast, and Mr Ford was blown from a gun platform and into the water - 31 people died.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "You don't hear an explosion, you just get a feeling, and the feeling was me going through the air and landing in the water."

He was pulled from the water and eventually taken to a field hospital in France.

'Thirty-one reasons to return'

The injuries Mr Ford sustained have meant that he has had to walk with leg callipers for the rest of his life.

This summer he will return to Normandy for the 80th anniversary.

"I've got 31 reasons for going back and this is the 31 friends, shipmates, that didn't survive," he said.

He added that he finds his friends names on the memorial walls at Normandy, and that "makes a difference" to him.

Another of the British names to be added to the Normandy Memorial Wall is John Roberts, who served in the Royal Navy from 1938 to 1978 and reached the rank of rear admiral.

He served on board HMS Serapis which was at the front of the D-Day convoy, arriving at Sword Beach at 07:30GMT on D-Day and continued to fire on German positions along the coast for 11 days.

Story continues

The 99-year-old, from Kent, said: "It's humbling to see the nation come together to remember D-Day and those who fell during the Normandy landings.

"I will never forget that day and I'm proud to know that the British people won't forget either.

"I hope that the commemorations in June will help a whole new generation understand the sacrifices made on their behalf."

'Tributes to heroes'

The D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth in June will see ceremonies on a purpose-built stage, constructed on Southsea Common.

There will also be stories from veterans, military musical performances and a Royal Air Force flypast, as well as tributes from special guests, according to the MoD.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "I'm proud that the Armed Forces will lead the nation in tributes to the heroes of Normandy in Portsmouth, in June.

"The 80th anniversary of D-Day will remind us that we can never take peace for granted.

"With war raging in Europe, once again, we must recommit to protect and defend Britain's peace and freedom with our allies around the world.

"The alliances we forged on 6 June 1944 are still vital to the UK's security today."

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "We're proud to work in partnership with the Armed Forces and for Portsmouth to be chosen to host the national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day and to pay tribute to our surviving veterans."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.