D-Day 80th anniversary parachute jumps face cutbacks with only one plane available

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
Veterans watch a D-Day memorial parachute jump near Ranville in France
The Red Devils parachute display team will jump into Normandy next month - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been forced to cut back D-Day memorial parachute jumps as only one plane is guaranteed.

Grant Shapps said that the shortage of planes for the mass parachute drop to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day showed why more money needed to be invested in defence.

The Defence Secretary has ordered an urgent review into the situation, although defence sources insisted that they were “confident” two aircrafts would be secured for the jump in Normandy next month.

“There will be two planes,” they said. “I would expect another plane.”

Hundreds of paratroopers had been expected to perform the jump to honour the actions of their predecessors in the Second World War.

Currently only one RAF A400M has been designated for paratroopers from 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, while the Red Devils parachute display team will jump into Normandy.

However, defence sources insisted that resources have been stretched by Nato operations at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased activity by the alliance and the RAF’s transport aircraft have also played a role dropping aid into Gaza.

An RAF A400M seen during a refuel near Ascention Island
Currently only one RAF A400M has been designated for paratroopers - Sgt Graham Taylor RAF/Mount Pleasant Complex Photographic Section

A source close to Mr Shapps told The Telegraph that the situation, first reported by The Mail on Sunday, will “definitely be fixed”.

They added Mr Shapps is a “big believer” in learning the lessons of the past.

“That means showing due respect and honour to those who have helped protect the nation in the past,” they said.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Shapps said: “It’s important that D-Day is remembered properly here. It will be, by the way, both in Portsmouth and in France. I want to make sure it’s done properly and come back to the decisions that pre-date my time.”

He added: “We know there are several live wars going on and they are being used for those purposes, but I’m quite sure to commemorate something as significant as D-Day we can do a bit better than that, and I’ve undertaken to make sure we do.”

RAF parachutists jump over Salisbury Plains
'D-Day 80 will offer a comprehensive programme of tributes from today's Armed Forces,' the MoD has said - over Salisbury Plains

An MoD spokesman said: “D-Day 80 will offer a comprehensive programme of tributes from today’s Armed Forces to their forebears with a significant amount of activity in both France and the UK, involving thousands of personnel, Royal Air Force fly-pasts and Royal Navy vessels.

“This will include a commemorative jump by UK paratroopers from an A400M aircraft on June 5 alongside Allied counterparts.”

Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Tobias Ellwood, the former defence minister, said that the pared-back memorial jump is indicative of the MoD’s modern funding approach.

“As things stand, the paras’ hopes of putting on a large-scale multi-plane parachute drop has been limited to a single aircraft and just 100 of them jumping out,” he said.

“The issue demonstrates a sad and simple truth – today’s RAF lacks heavy lift transport capacity after all Hercules transport fleet, which served our nation so well for more than 50 years, was scrapped to save money.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos

    The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’

    Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota

    KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for

  • The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case

    Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead

  • Take a look at the 'Mighty Dragon,' China's $120 million stealth fighter meant to rival the US Air Force's fifth-gen jets

    China reportedly built more than 200 J-20 fighter jets by early 2023, surpassing the 187 F-22s built by the US between 1996 and 2011.

  • Israeli army finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza killed at Oct. 7 music festival

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages killed by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk. A photo of 22-year-old Louk's twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel. The military identified the other two bodies as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, It

  • Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • Russian oil refinery hit as Moscow’s troops press Kharkiv region

    (Bloomberg) -- Drone strikes forced a small independent refinery in southern Russia to halt operations on Sunday while Moscow’s troops kept up “intense” fighting in northeast Ukraine after recent advances, as well as along the eastern front. Most Read from BloombergGantz Says He’ll Quit Unless Netanyahu Moves to New War PlanChina-Bound Oil Tanker Hit by Houthi Missile in Red Sea, US SaysA 25-Year-Old BofA Trader Dies Suddenly at Industry OutingSingapore Monitoring New Covid Wave as Infections Ri

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • China Shows Off Robot Dogs Armed With Machine Guns

    Dogs With Guns A Chinese military contractor recently showed off a number of robot dogs that were carrying machine guns on their backs during the biggest-ever Chinese drill alongside Cambodian troops, as Agence France-Presse reports. The terrifying gun-toting drones were part of a massive, 15-day military exercise called "Golden Dragon" in a remote training center […]

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Opinion: Anthony Scaramucci: How Dems Can Steal the Thunder at Trump’s Trial

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI have seen my fair share of political theatrics and controversy over the years. From my 11 days as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, to my many public trials and tribulations, I know a thing or two about what goes on behind the curtain.Like most of us, I have been keeping tabs on the Trump trials. It is like a bad accident you drive past but cannot resist rubbernecking. Even if you hate the guy, he has turned the c

  • He was acquitted on charges related to the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot. Now he’s running for sheriff

    Eric Molitor, who was acquitted on charges linked to a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is now looking to unseat an incumbent county sheriff.

  • Barron Trump graduates from private school in Florida with parents in attendance

    Baron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, graduated from an exclusive private high school in Florida on Friday.

  • Trump Has Long Prized Certain Tactics. His Trial Has Highlighted Them.

    There are few distractions in the courtroom while Donald Trump’s criminal trial is in session. Lawyers and witnesses talk. Onlookers are tense and silent. And a squadron of armed court officers and Secret Service agents guards the room. But as Michael Cohen explained this week why he had broken with his former boss in 2018, after saying he spent more than a decade doing Trump’s bidding, reporters turned away from him to stare at one of the trial’s most noticeable interruptions. Sign up for The M

  • Trump, Still Stuck in 2020, Recycles His Tired Drug Test Demand

    Scott Olson/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump, who four years ago called on Joe Biden to take a drug test prior to the pair’s first debate that September, decided to make the same demand on Friday—one that Biden is sure to wave away once more.At a campaign rally in Minnesota—where he said he would never return if he lost the state in 2020—the indicted former president recycled his old line of attack against the now-president in advance of the debate next month on CNN.“I just want to deba