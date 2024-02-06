D-Day veteran with historic note revealing end of WW2 vows to keep it in the family

A D-Day hero who found out the Second World War in Europe was going to end 48 hours before the rest of the world has vowed to keep the historic letter in his family. Bernard Morgan was working as an RAF codebreaker in 1945 when he deciphered a secret telex which read: “The German war is now over... The surrender is effective some time tomorrow”. And the ex-serviceman, who celebrates his 100th birthday tomorrow (Weds), has vowed that the important telex will pass to his family when he dies.