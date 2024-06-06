D-Day Veteran Shares Emotional Embrace With Zelensky: 'You Bring Tears To My Eyes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared an emotional moment with a World War II veteran during a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“You’re the savior of the people, you bring tears to my eyes,” the unidentified U.S. veteran told Zelensky during the ceremony in Normandy, France on Thursday.

Video of the event shows the veteran in his wheelchair shake Zelensky’s hand before attempting to kiss it.

“No, no, no,” Zelensky said, opting instead to lean in for a hug.

The Ukrainian leader, whose country has waged a defensive war against Russia since the latter invaded in 2022, was quick to deflect.

“You saved Europe,” Zelensky said.

France invited American World War II veterans to mark D-Day and the Jun. 6, 1944 storming of the beaches of Normandy, a key milestone in the Allies’ fight to liberate Europe from the Nazis. More than 4,400 Allied soldiers were killed on D-Day, and tens of thousands more ― including civilians ― who were killed in the resulting Battle of Normandy.

Still holding Zelensky’s hand, the veteran removed his hat and asked if he could take a picture, to which Zelensky happily agreed. The crowd of onlookers cheered the two.

“My hero,” the veteran said.

“No, you are our hero,” Zelensky responded.