Dáil to make second attempt to elect taoiseach

Simon Harris (left) and Micheál Martin criticised opposition politicians following a day of chaos in the Dáil [Getty Images]

After a day of chaos, the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) will attempt to elect a taoiseach (Irish prime minister) again on Thursday.

The Dáil was suspended on Wednesday during chaotic scenes in the chamber.

Politicians had assembled to nominate Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as the new taoiseach and allow him to be formally appointed to the office by President Michael D Higgins.

However Sinn Féin and other opposition TDs (MPs) had voiced their anger at plans to allow independents who are supporting the government to sit on the opposition benches.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael emerged as the largest and third-largest parties respectively following November's election and committed to returning to government together.

However after the Green Party - their coalition partner from 2020-2024 - was reduced to a single seat, they gathered the support of a small group of independent TDs.

This was necessary to give them a majority in the Dáil.

Why was the Dáil suspended?

Controversy began new Dáil after a number of the independent TDs who had agreed to support the government, wanted to form a "technical group" which would allow them speaking time and other rights from the opposition benches.

Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) Verona Murphy said she would consider submissions opposing the plan, but permitted the group to "provisionally" take their original seats for now.

All other opposition groups are against the idea, saying the independents who were supporting the government wanted to be in government and opposition at the same time and were taking time away from those who wish to scrutinise the government.

Discussions took place throughout Wednesday to try to find a solution but the talks failed.

There were bitter exchanges across the chamber on a number of occasions before Murphy said proceedings would resume on Thursday morning as she was shouted down by opposition TDs.

As Murphy returned to the chamber at 16:00 after a number of suspensions, opposition TDs rose to their feet.

The ceann comhairle then abandoned plans to elect a taoiseach, with proceedings ending in shouting between TDs.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said the disruption was utterly farcical, describing it as an effort to "obstruct and shout down, to disrespect the Ceann Comhairle and the constitutional office".

Martin said the delays were a "premeditated, coordinated and a choreographed position by the opposition, in particular the Sinn Féin party".

However Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government had "demonstrated incredible arrogance".

McDonald said she and other opposition party leaders had written to the leaders of the incoming coalition to request a meeting about the issues relating to the status of independent politicians who would support the government.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that coalition and opposition leaders are due to meet at 08:30 local time to try to overcome the issues which led to the Dáil being suspended.

Micheál Martin as taoiseach

The 34th Dáil will see Martin elected as taoiseach for the second time, replacing Fine Gael leader Simon Harris who will return as tánaiste (deputy prime minister).

Fianna Fáil - the largest party - has formed a government with Fine Gael and a range of independent regional TDs after November's election.

Sinn Féin remains the largest opposition party after winning 39 seats.

Fianna Fáil won 48 seats while Fine Gael was third with 38 seats.

Martin and Harris confirmed the new draft programme for government earlier this month.

The deal paved the way for the next government and was successfully endorsed by both parties in recent days.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ruled out Sinn Féin as a coalition partner, which party leader Mary Lou McDonald called "bad practice".

Scenes not witnessed in a century

Analysis: Enda McClafferty, political editor

It was the storm which caught the Republic by surprise and left a trail of political damage in its wake.

Scenes not witnessed in a century according to one of those in the eye of the storm.

Later TDs will return to the chamber to try and salvage the reputation of the Dáil .

The chaos which saw proceedings suspended three time blocked the election of Micheál Martin as taoiseach and the appointment of 15 ministers to cabinet.

The scars from yesterday will still be visible but there will be no winners if a government isn't formed.

The party leaders will meet this morning to find a solution to the crisis triggered by the decision to allow independent TDs who are supporting the government to sit on the opposition benches.

Sinn Féin and the other opposition parties have proposed changing the rules to bar any TD who has negotiated or supported a programme for government from being in opposition.

It is not clear how that proposal will go down with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Both those parties have indicated a willingness to change the rules but only after a government is formed.

But, the opposition parties are insisting the rules are changed before a government is installed.

That may be a hurdle they will struggle to overcome.

But, all sides are aware of the potential damage of yet another political whirlwind today and may find a compromise somewhere.

Strap yourself in if they don't.