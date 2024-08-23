D.L. Hugley's DNC zingers: Harris has been Black longer than Trump's been Republican

Actor D.L. Hughley spoke at the final night of the Democratic National Convention to criticize GOP nominee Donald Trump's comment that he didn't realize was Vice President Kamala Harris a Black woman.

"I guarantee you Kamala has been Black, a lot longer than Trump's been a Republican," Hugley said.

The stand-up comedian added that he never thought he would be supporting a prosecutor and a teacher and regretted assumptions he's made about her record.

Hughley said he believes an apology should be louder than an accusation saying "I'm here apologizing to the whole damn world."

What to know about D.L. Hughley

Who he is: Darryl Lynn Hughley is an actor and stand-up comedian from Los Angeles. He is best known for his role in 2000 comedy "The Original Kings of Comedy" and for being the first host of BET's ComicView. In 2019 he hosted his own talk show "The DL Hughley Show."

What role he plays: Hughley, a speaker on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, said he regrets some of his prior views on Harris' leadership.

Key quote: "Kamala is getting broad support. They got Black men for Kamala, white men for Kamala, Latinos and Asians for Kamala. They even have Republicans for Kamala."

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

