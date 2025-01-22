Délı̨nę explores small-scale hydro power on Great Bear River
It says it could bring reliable electricity to the N.W.T. community and reduce reliance on diesel fuel. The CBC's Nadeer Hashmi reports.
It says it could bring reliable electricity to the N.W.T. community and reduce reliance on diesel fuel. The CBC's Nadeer Hashmi reports.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement on Monday, once again placing the world's top historic emitter of greenhouse gases outside the global pact aimed at pushing nations to tackle climate change. Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies, while climate disasters like droughts, wildfires and superstorms keep getting worse, destroying property and businesses, hitting nation-wide food production, and driving economy-wide price inflation. "The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries."
A Trump executive order directs agencies to 'to route more water' across the state. But some say there's a lot more at stake.
But it may not be around for long.
As wildfires continued to burn in Los Angeles, three fires broke out in San Diego County, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.
Your navigation system just got a critical update, one that happens periodically because Earth’s magnetic north pole keeps moving. Here’s what to know.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A rare frigid storm charged through Texas and the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday, blanketing New Orleans and Houston with snow that closed highways, grounded nearly all flights and canceled school for more than a million students more accustomed to hurricane dismissals than snow days.
A woman who showed signs of intoxication was found with her 2-month-old and 1-year-old babies in Houston, Texas during winter storm Enzo, said police.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order promising to eliminate what he incorrectly labels “the electric vehicle mandate” imposed under former President Joe Biden. His order on Monday is consistent with pledges Trump made on the campaign trail to end what he calls a “preposterous” focus on EVs by Biden and other Democrats. The order, along with other steps expected in a second Trump administration, could slow U.S. efforts to address climate change, much of which is caus
Mild temperatures and low humidity are expected to contribute to "dangerous fire weather conditions" through Tuesday, Jan. 21
(Bloomberg) -- US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in one his final acts, criticized a Biden administration assessment that the country’s key biofuel law likely has had a “modest but negative” impact on the environment.Most Read from BloombergHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageNYC Commuters Get New Way to Dodge Traffic: $95 Helicopter RidesDeadly
(Bloomberg) -- A cold blast gripping the US South threatens to bring record-breaking snowfall to New Orleans and Houston and a deep freeze that endangers oil and natural gas output and electrical grids.Most Read from BloombergTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpWhat LA’s Fires Mean for the City’s Housing ShortageDeadly Landslide of Garbage Displays Uganda's Missed OpportunityMayors Chart an Agenda fo
A wildlife team from the United States has begun capturing grey wolves in British Columbia for release in Colorado after voters in the state approved a proposal to reintroduce the animals, which have been "functionally extinct" there for 75 years.
An Arctic blast of air continues to lock Ontario in a deep freeze and fuel potent lake-effect snow squalls
Lawrence Gosden, chief executive of Southern Water, arrives at Parliament ahead of his grilling into water outages and proposed price hikes - in what will be the first session of their 'reforming the water sector' inquiry.
Scallop fishers in the Bay of Fundy are keeping an eye out for a creamy-white species that grows on the seabed and could be described as gross. The invasive marine invertebrate is known as sea vomit, sea squirt and pancake-batter tunicate, and large patches of it were found near Deer Island in 2020 and 2022, according to the Huntsman Marine Science Centre in Saint Andrews.The centre approached the Fundy North Fishermen's Association for help collecting samples of sea vomit for a three-year resea
A polar vortex will plunge the GTA into a deep freeze until Wednesday, Environment Canada says."Be prepared for very cold conditions. Temperatures may be colder than those that have been seen the last several years," the federal weather agency said on its website.Monday's high is forecast to be -10 C, though it will feel more like -23 C as winds pick up later in the morning and afternoon.Tuesday could prove to be the coldest day of the winter, with a high of -12 C and windchill values approachin
A clipper will dive through the Prairies this week, bringing light snow and gusty winds. While travel will be impacted, luckily, the winds won't be as strong as the most-recent event
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said he is open to replacing the carbon tax he has long defended if Liberal leadership candidates propose new measures to help Canada achieve its climate targets.Guilbeault, a staunch advocate of consumer carbon pricing, did not call for an end to the controversial measure. However, he told reporters on Monday that he has been discussing alternatives with candidates in his party's leadership race if they decide to abandon it."Our plan to fight climate chang
Next to a geothermal plant in Iceland a start-up is growing microalgae for food.
Without providing evidence, he said offshore wind projects were behind an increase in whale deaths off the U.S. East Coast in recent years. A White House press release said Trump issued an executive action suspending offshore wind leasing from all areas of the U.S. outer continental shelf pending an environmental and economic review. The order is not expected to impact existing U.S. offshore wind projects being advanced by companies including Orsted, Avangrid, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and Dominion.