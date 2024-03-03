I’d prefer to be Nigel Lawson but I need to be prudent like Gordon Brown, says Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, appears on BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg ahead of Wednesday's Budget - JEFF OVERS/BBC/REUTERS

Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to emulate Nigel Lawson in next week’s Budget but fiscal constraints will force him to mirror a “prudent” Gordon Brown instead.

The Chancellor expressed admiration for his tax-cutting Conservative predecessor, Lord Lawson, who died last year aged 91. However, he downplayed expectations for any flashy pre-election giveaways.

Instead, Mr Hunt repeatedly emphasised how he would keep a tight hold of the purse strings with his “prudent” Budget.

He appeared to be referencing Gordon Brown, who often invoked “prudence” in his management of public finances in his early years at the Treasury.

“It’s going to be a prudent and responsible Budget for long term growth,” Mr Hunt told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday morning.

“When it comes to tax cuts I do believe when you look around the world, the countries with lower tax tend to grow faster – America, Asia.

“So in the long run, we need to move back to being a lower taxed, more lightly regulated economy, but it would be deeply unconservative to cut taxes in a way that increased borrowing.

“I think of the great tax-cutting budgets of the past – Nigel Lawson’s Budget in 1988. The reason that was so significant is because those tax cuts were permanent and people need to know that these are tax cuts we can really afford.”

Nigel Lawson, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, outside 11 Downing Street on Budget day in 1984 - HULTON DEUTSCH/CORBIS HISTORICAL

Sir John Redwood, who ran Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit during Lord Lawson’s time at the Treasury, said Mr Hunt had misunderstood the example set by the former chancellor.

“He doesn’t understand the first thing about Nigel Lawson and Margaret Thatcher’s tax cutting strategy,” he told The Telegraph.

“The key to it all was that it raised more revenue… we’d found the magic way of taxing the rich more. The rich would stay and pay our taxes.”

Raise defence spending

There are a number of demands for Treasury attention ahead of the Budget that Mr Hunt will deliver on Wednesday.

In addition to the usual pressure for a government giveaway before the election, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, has urged the Chancellor to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP amid tensions with Russia.

The “bold action” – which is expected to cost around £9 billion – would “resonate with our allies and adversaries”, Mr Shapps wrote to Mr Hunt, as reported by The Telegraph on Saturday.

However, Mr Hunt signalled that extra spending on the military first needed to be underpinned by a strong economy.

“If we’re going to spend the money on defence as I believe we will need to do in the future, what we need to have is a healthy growing economy,” he told the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg.

“Every decision that I take will be a prudent and responsible long-term decision”.

More efficient Civil Service

Mr Hunt also said he wanted public spending to be more efficient in order to satisfy voter demands for European-level services paid for by US taxation levels.

As part of this drive, he argued that the Civil Service should be reduced to pre-pandemic levels and hit out at mandarins for wasting taxpayers’ money on diversity officers.

“What most people want is better public services and a lower tax burden. It’s the old thing isn’t it: can we have European public services and American levels of tax?” Mr Hunt said.

“The only way that we have a chance of delivering something like that is by spending the money that we spend on public services much more efficiently.”

He added: “I think that breaking glass ceilings should be the job of every boss in every public sector organisation but I’m not convinced that paying people large sums of money specifically to do those jobs is the right thing.

“I think that’s subcontracting the responsibility. More broadly, I think the Civil Service should return to the levels that it was pre Covid.”

Interviewed later on Sunday on GB News by Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s Associate Editor, Mr Hunt said he wanted to end the economy’s reliance on migrant workers. Net migration hit a record 745,000 in the year to December 2023.

Instead, he continued, the Budget will start to move Britain to a “high-wage, high-skill economy that is not dependent on high levels of migration”.

Mr Hunt denied that the Treasury was infatuated with high migration, adding: “I think migration in limited numbers can be beneficial but what I think is wrong is this idea that you should get economic growth by allowing in more migrants.”

The Chancellor used some of the strongest rhetoric of any cabinet minister to criticise Lee Anderson, a former deputy leader of the Conservative Party who claimed that Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, was controlled by “Islamists”.

“What Lee Anderson said was wrong. It was interpreted by many people as fuelling anti-Muslim hatred and divisions and he was given a chance to apologise – he didn’t,” he said.

Defending the party’s decision to remove the whip from Mr Anderson, he added: “We took very clear actions. I think everybody knows where the Conservative party stands.”

‘Restore Britain’s social fabric’

Mr Hunt said that Britain’s “social fabric” needed to be restored, amid warnings of a surge in extremist activity after Israel was invaded by Hamas on Oct 7. Hundreds of people were killed in the massacre.

Since Israel responded with military action in Gaza, several pro-Palestine marches have taken place in London and other major cities. Some participants have chanted “jihad” or “from the river to the sea” – generally interpreted as calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

“I’m not Jewish, but I’ve been contacted by Jewish people who told me that they are afraid to go outside their front doors when those marches are happening,” Mr Hunt said.

“And I think it’s very important that we restore the social fabric of this country so that people understand that when there are demonstrations, they will be peaceful and within the law, and that they are not intimidatory. And I think we have seen some of that.”