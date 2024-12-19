DA Fani Willis booted from Trump’s election interference case in Georgia

Alex Woodward

A ruling from Georgia’s Court of Appeals removes Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting a sprawling election interference case against Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his allies, upending the ongoing criminal case against the president-elect weeks before he returns to the White House.

A three-judge panel determined Thursday that the district attorney’s former romantic relationship with a special prosecutor who was hired to take on the case amounted to a conflict of interest that warranted her dismissal for the prosecution team.

This is a developing story

Latest Stories

  • Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews

    Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Opinion - Zelensky’s ‘blink’ could be Trump’s chance to end the war

    Barring any last-minute sabotage from the West (again), it appears the Ukrainian president might have just “blinked.”

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'

    The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."

  • Trump Allies Eye Deep-Pocketed Dem Billionaire as Next Lawsuit Target

    Fresh off of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over ABC News and star anchor George Stephanopoulos, a MAGA convert and Trump allies are urging the incoming president to sue billionaire Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker next. “Now that Trump successfully won his defamation case against ABC for calling him a ‘rapist,’ when will he sue Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for repeatedly lying & calling him the same thing?,” tweeted former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who spent eight years in prison after

  • CNN Political Analyst Gloria Borger Leaving Network After 17 Years

    The news comes the week after longtime CNN host Alisyn Camerota also announced her departure.

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • Cruz, Klobuchar share a laugh over voting on Trump’s nominees

    Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) shared a laugh Tuesday over voting for President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Cruz and Klobuchar, the bipartisan sponsors of a new artificial intelligence bill, joined CNBC, where they joked about their upcoming duty to confirm the president-elect’s nominees. “Amy told me she’s voting for all of Trump’s nominees,”…

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • 13 accused of being 'fake electors' cast Electoral College votes for Trump

    More than a dozen Republican officials accused of signing false certifications claiming Donald Trump had won their states' electoral votes in the 2020 election served as electors Tuesday, this time casting real votes for the president-elect. Thirteen alleged "fake electors" cast Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan despite some of the officials still facing criminal charges from the last election. As part of a process cemented in the Constitution as well as local laws, presidential electors across the country met Tuesday to cast their Electoral College votes, finalizing Trump's victory.

  • Luigi Mangione's Mother Told FBI She 'Could See Him' Shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO

    The FBI spoke with the suspect's mother two days before he was identified and apprehended

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • Passenger in deadly Highway 401 wrong-way crash pleads guilty, released on probation

    A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including

  • Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video

    The MSNBC host notes how Republicans gave in to the billionaire's demand to instigate a likely government shutdown The post Chris Hayes Says Elon Musk is ‘Effectively Running the United States’ After He ‘Bought Himself Control’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Slovakia's Fico: 'Ukraine will not be invited to join NATO'

    Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has for the second time in as many months made comments against Ukraine joining NATO. He did, however, acknowledge that Russia's invasion had violated international law.View on euronews