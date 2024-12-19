DA Fani Willis booted from Trump’s election interference case in Georgia

A ruling from Georgia’s Court of Appeals removes Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting a sprawling election interference case against Donald Trump and more than a dozen of his allies, upending the ongoing criminal case against the president-elect weeks before he returns to the White House.

A three-judge panel determined Thursday that the district attorney’s former romantic relationship with a special prosecutor who was hired to take on the case amounted to a conflict of interest that warranted her dismissal for the prosecution team.

This is a developing story