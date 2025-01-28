DACA recipient fights for immigration reform
A local DACA recipient is fighting for immigration reform.
President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i
It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.
Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t
Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in
As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...
The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a
WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.
Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don
OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.
The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."
On Sunday, Jan. 26, a nationwide immigration crackdown led to the arrest of 956 people, the most since Trump took office again, per ICE via the BBC
WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.
Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …
Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”
The Pulitzer Prize board is asking a judge to hit pause on a defamation case President Donald Trump filed against until his presidency is over, using Trump’s own legal arguments against him.
Watching Trump from the future 51st state
Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…
Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.
Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t