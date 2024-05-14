Dad of 10-Year-Old Boy Who Was Swept Into Storm Drain Says to ‘Keep the Prayers Coming’

Jimmy Sullivan, father to Asher Sullivan, shares that his son "showed the ever slightest movement," and they are now " continuing the waiting game"

Rutherford County Schools Asher Sullivan

A Tennessee father, whose youngest son was swept into a storm drain on Wednesday, May 8, is asking the public to “keep the prayers coming.”

Jimmy Sullivan, the Director of Schools at Rutherford County, shared on Thursday, May, 9 via Facebook that his 10-year-old son Asher "got caught" in a storm drain and "was swept under the neighborhood streets."

After his son came out of the ditch, he was administered CPR and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Since the incident, Asher’s condition has worsened, and Sullivan has posted updates on Facebook daily.

More recently, Sullivan wrote on Monday, May 13, that he and his wife, Kaycee, were “woken up at 2:00 am this morning and told Asher stopped having any breaths on his own and that his eyes weren’t responsive anymore.”

“We had planned to have some rough conversations this afternoon,” wrote Sullivan.

“At roughly 12:00 pm, he showed the ever slightest movement in one pupil so doctors put everything on hold and we are continuing the waiting game," Sullivan continued. "Blood pressure has been an issue and things seem to get worse at night so keep the prayers coming."

Getty Stock image of a storm drain

The Monday afternoon announcements follow Sullivan’s previous update that “Asher had a really really rough night” over the weekend.

He explained that neurological signs signifying positive improvements had stopped. Additionally, Asher “had some real tough moments with pulse, blood pressure, and breathing” and “part of [his] brain herniating into his brain stem, and severe damage to just about all areas of his brain.”

“Despite what we were seeing with Asher each moment, we still were hoping against all odds. Unfortunately, the worst case scenarios seemed to have come true,” he continued. “He’s not in imminent danger at this very moment, but recovery does not seem possible.”

Asher’s mother, Kaycee, then shared a post on Facebook asking for public prayer: “Please stop and pray the hardest you’ve ever prayed. We truly need a miracle now.”

After Asher was taken to the hospital, a community prayer vigil was held on Thursday at the RCS District Office. Additionally, the district asked students and faculty to wear Asher’s favorite colors, blue and green, on Monday — and many obliged in his honor.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Wednesday storm that critically injured Asher also killed at least 3 people in a 24-hour span — two of those deaths took place in Tennessee. Over 200,000 customers were without power across Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and Georgia, as of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, NBC News reported.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.