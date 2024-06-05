Dad of 2 Returns to Space as Boeing Successfully Launches Their First Crewed Flight
The flight marks the sixth inaugural journey of a crewed spacecraft in U.S. history
Boeing’s Starliner launched a historic maiden voyage carrying veteran NASA astronauts Sunni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station.
After years of stumbles and delays, Boeing has finally launched astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s the first flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule with a crew on board, a pair of NASA pilots who will check out the spacecraft during the test drive and a weeklong stay at the space station. NASA turned to U.S. companies for astronaut rides after the space shuttles were retired.
A scheduled launch on Saturday was delayed due to technical issues, but the Starliner finally launched Wednesday morning.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
