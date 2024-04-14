Dad accused of crashing into cop car while drunk, injuring his two kids, Texas cops say

A Texas father was driving while drunk when police say he crashed into the back of a cop car, injuring his two children and an officer, news outlets report.

An officer was stopped inside their patrol vehicle at a red light at about 3 a.m. Sunday, April 14, when a white Kia Rio slammed into them from behind, the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT. The impact also caused the officer’s vehicle to hit a nearby SUV, police said.

Two children inside the dad’s car, a 6-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were injured and taken to a hospital, police told WOAI. The boy was seriously injured while the girl’s injuries were non-life threatening, officials said.

The police officer also sustained minor injuries but declined treatment, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

The father, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested and is facing charges of DWI with a child and endangering a child, and intoxication assault, police told the newspaper.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for an update.

