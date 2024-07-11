Dad Drove Missing Kids To Mexico After Their Mother Was Found Dead, Cops Suspect

California Police said on Monday they’re searching for a man who is believed to have crossed into Mexico with his two children, after their mother was found dead.

First responders found a woman, later confirmed by the county coroner to be 28-year-old Angelica Bravo, dead inside a Sacramento home, according to a press release from police. Records reviewed by HuffPost show her cause of death is undetermined.

Mateo Lee and Athena Lee via Sacramento Police Department Sacramento Police Department

Detectives were unable to locate Bravo’s two kids, Athena Lee, 4, and Mateo Lee, 2, according to the release, nor could they find the children’s father, Camron Lee. Police now believe Lee drove himself and his children to Mexico.

“Detectives would like to speak with Camron regarding the whereabouts of the children,” the release said.

Because detectives believe Lee has entered Mexico, the children’s case does not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, according to the release.

Sacramento police officer Anthony Gamble told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that Bravo’s death has not been confirmed to be a homicide,” The Sacramento Bee reports.

“Initially, we were there doing a death investigation,” Gamble said. “Detectives didn’t know if there was a crime that was committed.”

