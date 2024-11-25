Father Lists Things His Wife Has Said to Him That He 'Can Never Say to Her'

A woman in Nashville, Tennessee, was in stitches as she recorded her father listing off things her mother had said to him that he could “never say to her.”

This footage was captured by Brianna Ferraro, who told Storyful that both she and her parents were “hysterically laughing” as her dad was reading from the list.

“Change your pants before we leave, your ass is sagging,” her father reads from the list.

Then: “No 2: ‘Fix your hair, you look like an axe murderer.’ That’s terrible!”

“This one is my favourite,” he says. “‘Fix your shirt so your belly isn’t sticking out.’ I don’t have a belly! All these years I’m doing sit-ups, push-ups, I don’t have a belly!”

“But you don’t want it sticking out,” her mother says.

“It doesn’t stick out!” her father replies. Credit: Mary + Bri via Storyful